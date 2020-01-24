Nick Rivera and Josh French are different in a lot of ways.
Rivera grew up in southern California, while French comes from the Twin Cities suburbs.
Rivera wears a thick, lumberjack-style beard most of the hockey season, while French’s facial hair is barely visible.
“We’re kind of different, you know?” French said. “We are different.”
On the hockey rink the Minnesota State senior forwards are a lot alike.
They’re grinders, defensive forwards, penalty killers whose names rarely make it to the top of the line chart — until last Saturday, anyway, when injuries thrust them to the No. 1 forward group.
“I think that’s the farthest my name’s been up,” Rivera said with a laugh.
They’ve known each other for six hockey seasons now, with the pair becoming friends in Omaha, Nebraska, where they first met and played junior hockey together for the Lancers for two years before heading off to Mankato.
“Quite a few practices in Omaha,” Rivera said. “We had our spot in Omaha where we always got some grub. Just kind of built off that.”
French was already committed to Minnesota State when he got to Omaha, making his college decision while in high school at Hill-Murray. Rivera, eventually chose to follow his friend, committing to the Mavericks just prior to their second season at Omaha.
“We weren’t as close as we clearly are now the first year (at Omaha),” Rivera said. “Both of us were on a whole new team just trying to fit in and do our best to make that squad.
“I’d say toward the end of that year, we both knew we were coming back, and we knew we were going to have a pretty big role on the team. We started linking up a lot more, and ever since then we’ve been really close.”
French remembers it similarly.
“That second year we played together a lot, and we ended up killing penalties a lot,” he said. “That led to what we do here in Mankato and definitely led to our bond on and off the ice.”
Over those two seasons and three plus at Minnesota State, the bond has grown even stronger, and their families have gotten close, too.
“We jell well together on and off the ice,” Rivera said. “He’s got a great family; I like to think I’ve got a great family too. It’s been pretty easy along the way. His family has taken care of me quite a bit, especially being in the Midwest, taking me in for Christmases, holidays and Thanksgivings, all that kind of stuff. Incredibly grateful for his family and his friendship.”
Rivera will be remembered for scoring the WCHA playoff championship-winning goal in overtime last spring against Bowling Green. In 139 career games he has 28 goals and 53 points. French has played in 138 games and has 12 goals and 31 points.
But they will also be remembered for the way they’ve killed penalties and helped close out close games over the years.
“We’ve been lucky to be playing together for such a long time,” Rivera said. “There’s a lot of chemistry that you can rely on and makes it easy to play.”
Rivera, who is in his second season as a co-captain, has five short-handed goals and four empty-netters at Minnesota State, and French has two empty-net goals. Rivera has blocked 84 shots in his college career, and French has blocked 73.
Rivera scored an empty-netter to seal Friday’s win at Bowling Green. French, who has three goals this season, scored a goal in each game against the Falcons, including Saturday’s game-tying goal that led to MSU’s eventual overtime victory. The Mavericks played the final four periods of that series without leading scorer and co-captain Marc Michaelis.
“I love the way that they’re playing right now, and it’s continuing,” Mavericks coach Mike Hastings said. “It’s not one and done. It’s not a Friday or a Saturday; it’s been both. When you need guys to step up, they’ve been the two who have.”
Minnesota State, which has won seven games in a row, will try to keep its streak going against Bemidji State this weekend in Mankato. Michaelis likely is out again, so it will be up to Rivera and French to hold onto the reins, along with the other seniors.
“They’ve helped progress our program culture-wise, in the community, but most importantly inside that locker room,” Hastings said. “You don’t know what you have until it’s gone; I don’t look forward to that day when those two guys are no longer here.”
