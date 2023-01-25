The Minnesota Twins Winter Caravan has been a staple in the Midwest for over six decades.
Since the first caravan in 1960, fans in several states have had a chance to interact with various members of the organization at or near their hometowns. Autographs are signed, pictures are taken and fans are able to ask questions.
None of that was possible the last two years, as the caravan was cancelled due to COVID-19.
“I think when we sit in the offices and we talk about making moves to try and improve the team, we do as best we can to try to channel the inner fan and to really feel like we’re connected,” Twins general manager Thad Levine said. “I think the fact that we haven’t had these events for two years has hurt us.
“I think there’s an enthusiasm from the front-office perspective of trying to reconnect with the fans.”
The caravan is back in 2023, and Twins fans packed the Kato Ballroom on Wednesday night to celebrate a new season and a return to normal.
The Twins’ contingent on hand included Hall of Famer Tony Oliva, Twins Hall of Famer and current broadcaster Justin Morneau, Levine, current players Caleb Thielbar and Ryan Jeffers and broadcaster Dick Bremer.
“These events are just so memorable for fans,” St. Peter native Karen Rasmussen said.
Oliva first went on the caravan in 1964, and he hasn’t missed many since.
He’s helped it become one of the most expansive fan-engagement events in Major League Baseball, and feels it just keeps getting better each year.
“You meet new people every year, you see people you know from the past,” Oliva said. “It’s the greatest thing. I hope that Minnesota can do that forever.”
Added Levine: “Of the teams I’ve worked for, none have one as expansive as this. The number of players, the number of alumni, the number of media members we have involved surmounts any team I’ve ever worked for.”
There were cheers as each member of the organization was introduced, but it was no surprise to see Oliva get a lengthy standing ovation as he took the stage.
He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in August and is finally getting a chance to celebrate the accomplishment with the fans.
After the event, Oliva made himself available for pictures and autographs, and had countless fans come up to him to offer congratulations.
“I’ve lived in Minnesota for 60 years — this is my home,” Oliva said. “The people here have been great to me and my family. I love the people in Minnesota.”
Levine took a plethora of questions on the club’s busy January, which included re-signing shortstop Carlos Correa to the largest contract in team history.
The team also traded reigning American League batting champion Luis Arraez to the Miami Marlins for starter Pablo Lopez and prospects, and acquired outfielder Micheal A. Taylor from the Kansas City Royals.
“I feel blessed since I’ve been here that our fans seem to be extremely loyal, dedicated and committed,” Levine said. “I’m hopeful that (the fans) are as encouraged about this team as we are.”
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
