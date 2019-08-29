ST. PETER — Wyatt Olson is a record-setting quarterback on the St. Peter football team. He was also the leading scorer and rebounder on the Saints’ state-tournament basketball team, and he played first base as St. Peter went to the state tournament in baseball, too.
But during the summer, he said he needed to make a choice as he prepares for college, and he chose basketball. But that doesn’t mean he’s any less excited about the upcoming football season.
“It’s the ultimate team game,” Olson said. “It’s the most guys you’ll ever have on the field, and everybody is doing different things. In football, everybody works together, whether you’re on the varsity or JV. It’s more of a brotherhood.”
St. Peter opens the season Thursday at Sibley East, with a Week 2 home game against Fairmont, which ended the Saints season in the playoffs.
“That’s still in the back of our minds,” Olson said. “We had them beat, but it happens. We’ll try not to let that happen again.”
The 6-foot-5 Olson will be building on several program records. He holds the record for single-season passing yards (1,989) and career passing yards (3,724). He also is the career record-holder with 33 touchdown passes.
His 27 completions is a single-game record, and he has the two most prolific passing games at St. Peter, with 343 yards as a sophomore and 342 yards last season.
“He’s a three-year starter, and he’s someone I can talk with and adjust when things go wrong,” coach Brian Odland said. “We’re hoping we can open up the field more this season and play to his strengths.”
Olson completed 137 of 280 passes for 1,989 yards and 18 touchdowns last season, but most of his targets are gone. Running back Michael Connor has some experience, having rushed for 90 yards and two touchdowns. Vinny Guappone will also see time in the backfield.
The receiving corps is deep, but inexperienced. The group includes Ethan Volk, Ethan Grant, Jack Harvey, Jamarion Robinson and Carter Wendroth.
The offensive line could be one of the team’s strengths with offensive line Carson Kennedy, Logan Reese, Johnny Miller, Nolan Larson and Alex Wenner.
“We had a solid season last year, and the kids are really jacked,” Odland said. “I think we’ve built some confidence this summer, and we’re ready to go.”
The defense has a few more familiar names, with Kennedy and Ryan Sandland at ends and Jack Sourbeck and Eli Hunt at tackle. Ryan Wilmes is the top returning tackler with 62 stops, and he’s joined at linebacker by Hunter Goebel and Guappone
The defensive backs will be Kai Anderson, Robinson, Connor and Josh Johnson.
The Saints are moving up to Class AAAA and the always tough Section 2 with Hutchinson, Jordan, Mankato East, Marshall and New Ulm. It’s a tall task, even though most of the team knew in the offseason that it would happen.
“We understand we’re going to have to play bigger schools,” Odland said. “Our mindset is that we have to seize the opportunity. We just have to line up and play. They can only put 11 players out there, too.”
Olson is looking forward to the challenge, likely playing his final season of football.
“We know it’s one of the better sections,” Olson said. “It’s kind of exciting. We need to keep getting better and be ready at the end of the season. They’re just high-school kids, too.”
Chad Courrier
