OMAHA, NEB. — The Minnesota State men’s hockey team’s exhibition against Omaha isn’t going to count at the end of the season.
However, the experience of going against players in a different uniform is key, and MSU coach Mike Hastings tried to get as much information as possible.
“We wanted to play everybody that we had available, and they did, too,” Hastings said in a phone interview. “You’re just trying to get looks at your guys and to give them opportunities.”
Hastings gave plenty of players chances, including all three goaltenders, in a 7-2 loss to UNO Saturday night at Baxter Arena. It was MSU’s first exhibition since the 2019-20 season, a 5-2 victory over Mount Royal.
UNO started quickly and never looked back. Ty Mueller started the scoring at 5:00, and Jake Pivonka made it 2-0 at 9:04, a lead that held into the intermission.
David Silye and Adam Eisele each scored for MSU in the second period, but Omaha also scored four times in the frame, as MSU was never within three goals after going down 3-0 early in the second.
Eisele, a freshman, stood out to Hastings.
“That’s one thing I think I learned tonight, I think he can handle being a center at this level right now,” Hastings said. “He’ll get a chance to do that this week.”
The Mavericks enter the season with three goaltenders who have a combined two games of collegiate experience. Each of them played a period, with Keenan Rancier starting and playing the first, Alex Tracy playing the second and Andrew Miller getting the third.
Miller surrendered one goal on eight shots, Rancier allowed two goals on seven shots and Tracy was scored on four times on nine shots. Final shots on goal favored MSU 36-24.
“We’re going to have to be more committed to making sure that some of the pucks that got to our net (don’t),” Hastings said. “We’re going to have to be better as a whole at keeping the puck out of our net.”
The Mavericks open their season at Minnesota Friday.
