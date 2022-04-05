MANKATO — Mankato East's B.J. Omot and Mankato West's Mekhi Collins are among the 40 seniors who have been selected to participate in the 40th annual Minnesota High School All-Star Basketball Series, which will be held Saturday at East Ridge High School.
Omot will play with Madelia's JaSean Glover on the Maroon team, which will be coached by Madelia's Jeff Van Hee.
Collins will play on the Green team.
Each team will play three games, beginning at 1:30 p.m.
