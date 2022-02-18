Early in the second half, Mankato East senior B.J. Omot committed a turnover, and the Mankato West student section started chanting “overrated, overrated.”
Turned out that taunting him was a bad decision.
“Sure, I heard them,” said Omot, a 6-foot-8 wing who is being recruited by Division I programs. “I’m glad they did it. It made me turn on a different mode. I was not going to let them have the last laugh. I just turned it on.”
Omot scored 29 points, including 17 after hearing the West students’ chants, as the Cougars defeated the Scarlets 65-64 in a Big Nine Conference boys basketball game Friday at the East gym. East also defeated West 62-51 on Jan. 11 at Bresnan Arena, but this one was a lot closer.
“If we had beaten them by 15, 16, I think some of the guys would have just thought we were better if we should play them again,” East coach Joe Madson said. “I hope not, but that’s sometimes how kids think. West is a good team, and this showed us that we have to bring our A game every time and give it our best effort.”
Both teams went hard to the basket early, with Jalen Hayes getting three points to help East go up 7-4.
Mekhi Collins’ 3-pointer started a 10-2 run that put the Scarlets ion top 18-13 with eight minutes remaining in the first half.
Omot hit a 3-pointer to start a personal 7-0 run, capped by a steal and dunk, that put the Cougars back on top.
The game was tied at 20 with four minutes to go in the opening half when Giles Lancaster and Brogan Madson each hit a 3-pointer. the half ended with Omot’s 3-pointer at the buzzer, putting East up 33-27.
“We didn’t execute a couple of possessions, and we left some guys open who we weren’t supposed to leave open,’ West coach Jeremy Drexler said. “It’s little things like that that that can make a big difference in a one-point game.”
East still led 39-37 when Omot got hot, hitting two 3-pointers and a monster dunk to offset Aidan Corbett’s 10 points in the first four minutes of the second half.
“He’s done it for us all year,” Omot said. “He can score at all three levels. He can post up, he can face up and attack, and he’s really been shooting the ball well.”
The East lead grew to 12 with eight minutes to play before Jack Raverty hit a 3-pointer and Collins had a post basket and breakaway dunk that pulled West within 56-52.
Despite having three of their nine turnovers in the final two minutes, the Scarlets continued to press, and Collins’ three-point play with 52 seconds to play cut the lead to 60-59. East led by three when West had a good look from 3-point range, but the shot didn’t fall and Puolrah Gong and Brigan Madson combined for three free throws in the final seconds.
Omot had eight rebounds to go with 29 points, making five 3-pointers. Meer Othow had 10 points and four rebounds, and Hayes added seven points.
Corbett scored 21 points, and Collins had 19 for West. Cornell Ayers and Louis Magers both scored nine. Corbett, Collins and Magers each had six rebounds.
“Before the game, I just told the guys that we wanted to be in the game at the end with a chance to win,” Drexler said. “Everybody wants to win this game; it’s a big one. But sometimes in big games, we haven’t given ourselves a chance at the end. I thought we competed until the end. I hope we get another crack at them.”
West (16-5, 13-4 in Big Nine) hosts Red Wing on Tuesday, while East (14-7, 11-6) plays at Albert Lea. With four games remaining in the regular season, the Cougars and Scarlets look like the top seeds in Section 2AAA.
“This feels really good,” Omot said. “They really wanted this one, and we know if we play them again, it’s going to be a tough game.”
