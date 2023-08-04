The goal hasn’t changed for Mankato MoonDogs owner Chad Surprenant.
Since his group took over the Northwoods League franchise in 2018, averaging 1,800 fans per game has been the objective.
The club keeps getting closer.
With two regular-season home games remaining, the MoonDogs are averaging a club-record 1,579 fans per night, which ranks eighth out of 23 teams in the league. Two more big crowds might push that number over 1,600.
“We’re doing great ... I feel strongly that we’ll get to 1,800,” Surprenant said. “Maybe that’s next year. Once you get to 1,800, then the goal is probably 2,000.”
Mankato may already be at the 1,800 mark if not for the pandemic, which essentially wiped away the 2020 season and limited the club’s preseason marketing ability in 2021.
While other clubs have struggled coming out of the pandemic, the MoonDogs continue to make clear progress. Last season, the team averaged 1,548 fans, which was a big jump from 1,365 in 2021. The club was at 1,350 in 2019.
The gains have come despite a less favorable schedule. Surprenant said attendance tends to go up later in the season, and Mankato has eight road games and two home games in August.
“June is tough for us because kids are still in school for the first part of the month, and then they have travel activities,” Surprenant said. “It’s a little bit harder for the families to get out.”
Surprenant believes the key to continued growth is to appeal to new audiences. That’s been the goal of the various decks, berms and suites that have been added to the ballpark in recent years.
Another focus this season has been attracting fans from surrounding communities. The club has hosted different “community nights” this season, which Surprenant said have gone well.
“There’s kind of something for wherever your pocketbook might be and whatever kind of group you might have,” Surprenant said. “If it’s just you and a buddy that want to go to the game, or it’s a family event or if it’s an office setting ... we’ve got all those different areas.”
The product on the field is also a big part of the draw.
The MoonDogs have played winning baseball since coming out of the pandemic, going 44-24 in 2021 and 40-28 last season. They enter play Thursday at 32-26.
Mankato has featured an explosive offense this season, ranking third in the league in batting average and OPS, as well as sixth in home runs.
“For a couple weeks there from late June all the way up until last week, any given night we could run out at least six guys who were hitting .300,” manager Danny Kneeland said. “There are some scary bats in our lineup.”
Ten of the 29 players from the Great Plains West who were selected to the league’s All-Star game were MoonDogs. The position players selected were Ariel Armas, Kip Fougerousse, Brendan Hord, Kai Roberts and Max Williams. Pitchers Kolby Kiser, Derrick Smith, Caleb Strack, Grant Garza and John Lundgren were also picked.
Kneeland feels the environment is helping him bring in high-end players. Mankato now has a reputation as one of the best Northwoods League towns in the league.
“We’ve had different coaches from different (college) programs come up here and check things out ... they’re always kind of in awe of what we have, even compared to some Division I facilities,” Kneeland said. “We’ve had SEC coaches come up here and be impressed with what we have.”
