MANKATO — Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert was named the 30th recipient of The William V. Campbell Trophy, which was presented in New York City on Tuesday night.
Minnesota State senior linebacker Alex Goettl was one of the 12 finalists, the only one from Division II, at Tuesday's presentation. Goettl received an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship for being one of the finalists.
The Campbell Trophy, often referred to as the "Academic Heisman," honors the athlete who has combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership. The award comes with a $25,000 postgraduate scholarship.
The Free Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.