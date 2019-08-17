For most of my youth, pheasant hunting was done sans a qualified bird dog.
To startle roosters into flight, I adopted a scheme used by many dog-less hunters. The plan was a simple one: Walk a dozen paces through tall grasses then pause, sometimes for a few minutes before moving on.
Pheasants are renowned runners, but when confronted by a quietly walking predator that stops scant yards away, roosters become unnerved, perhaps thinking the hunter has spotted them.
Moments later, an edgy bird will flush from the perceived danger and give a patient uplander a shot.
That’s exactly how I bagged a pair of heavy longtails on a nice October afternoon in 1977.
Returning home with a limit of birds wasn’t unusual in those days as I had access to darn nice habitat. The remarkable part was how I arrived at the fields in the first place.
Being just 15 years old, I had no drivers license and had to be driven to hunting grounds by a parent or friend. On that day, I did neither.
In an act that was wildly incongruous with today’s societal norms, I toted my cherished little 20 gauge side-by-side shotgun to school that morning and secured it in my locker. The gun resided there until I boarded a school bus with it for a friend’s rural property that was teeming with birds.
What’s more, in those days when hunting seasons rolled around, nearly every car or truck in the school lot had either firearms, bows, knives or trapping supplies stashed inside.
You always knew how much money another kid made on summer jobs by the quality of the hunting gear on display in their vehicles.
That story will seem absurd and maybe even danger-ridden to many, but as we know now, times were different then. Small problems didn’t morph into mountains. They were solved.
The idea of using a hunting weapon to harm another person was 100% foreign and absent from everyone’s realm of thought.
The tumultuous times we live in now have resulted in law-abiding gun lovers becoming increasingly leery of politicians, many of whom are pushing for the confiscation of legally bought and owned firearms, namely A/R type semi-automatic firearms and pistols.
A/R type rifles are like many other rifles in that they operate semi-automatically, firing a round with every pull of the trigger, just like deer rifles and many shotguns.Unlike shotguns, A/R guns require a special permit to purchase and the requisite detailed background check.
The guns are wildly popular with recreational shooters as they are very accurate and can be modified to adapt to many competitive shooting sports and hunting situations.
Most of these rifles feature small, fast .223 caliber boring which makes them ideal for hunting smaller, light-skinned critters like prairie dogs and coyotes. Plus, they are fun to target shoot, putting a smile on the face of anyone who shoots one.
Government-sanctioned gun-grabbing of A/R guns is an extreme measure, and probably will never see the light of day, but the possibility is there.
More likely to pass are so-called red flag laws that allow a judge to order guns taken from an individual that has been deemed threatening or unstable by concerned observers. Second amendment advocates say laws like that scream of due process discrimination, while others push for them to avert more shooting tragedies.
Unless well crafted, a national red flag law will remain a non-starting quagmire in Washington. The ideal red flag legislation may have to delete the gun confiscation wording altogether and replace it with either law enforcement or counselor questioning instead.
Connecticut has had a red flag law on the books for 20 years. Their research shows that it may have prevented harm by a few disturbed persons of family members, but didn’t stop the Sandy Hook shootings.
The reality is that a perfect chord must be struck to stop violent mass shooting crimes. That note may be as impossible to find as predicting an earthquake or a lightning strike.
The question is being asked is just how many of our rights will we forfeit to enforce newly enacted gun laws?
It stands to reason that rampant use of social media will produce the initial evidence to put a national red flag law to work. There are no filters on the web, no hiding as anything typed and posted will be there as evidentiary support-forever.
The social media gun debate is a heated one as the administrators of one outdoors themed Facebook page found out a week ago.
The page posted a photo and caption about Governor Tim Walz being an avid sportsman. The reaction was immediate and torrential.
Gun advocates broke out keyboards and took Walz to task over recent gun control statements. At my count, the comments, all surprisingly reserved, were 132 to 1 against Walz’s most recent stand on guns. That number would have risen exponentially, but the administrators cut their media losses and deleted the post.
You can bet that no law-abiding A/R enthusiast wants to see anyone harmed. Sportsmen will be willing to work with legislators only if they know their legally purchased firearms are safe from due process killing confiscation laws.
Finding a way to prevent all future mass shootings may be unattainable, but trying to achieve that goal and get back to simpler times, like I and many others grew up in, will be worth the effort.
Mark Morrison is an avid hunter and fisherman who has been a freelance outdoors writer and photographer for more than 20 years. The Mankato resident since 1979 may be contacted at mercuryphotog@aol.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.