If you love the outdoors, you’ve learned to adjust to the annual cycle of shrinking and growing days and, with each day, your dose of light and darkness.
Today is the day after the winter solstice, the shortest day of the entire year. With so much darkness today, what better day is there to delve into the topic of lights!
Avid outdoorsmen take great interest in lighting products. For anyone who has ever stumbled around in the dark trying to follow a path off the river back to the truck, blood-track a deer or pack up an ice fishing house after the sunset bite has faded, a good light goes a long way.
In the 1980s, Maglite flashlights were on the workbelts of law enforcement officers across the country. The handy and tough lights with the focusable beam were an outdoorsman’s dream and were packed in many trucks and backpacks. Miniature versions followed, and most everyone had a model or two tucked away for outdoor activities or an emergency trip to the circuit breaker panel in the middle of the night.
Technology advanced as well as manufacturing and marketing, and light-emitting diodes (LED) became a more frequently used technology for portable light sources. LEDs draw very little power, burn cool and so don’t waste energy as heat. And they can emit tremendous amount of light from a tiny bulb. For this reason, LEDs have some serious advantages over incandescent and fluorescent lamps.
In my younger years, propane lanterns were the default light choice. Generations before me burned kerosene. Lanterns provided light at campsites and a warming glow in a fish shanty but also gave me and other anglers fits. They melted wayward fishing lines. Ceramic mesh mantles crumbled and glass globes cracked from being knocked over.
It was during the early 2000s that I first experimented with LED lights in my fish house. E-commerce was established by early adopter companies in the late 90s and early 00s, and options on the market were minimal. I found a few 12-volt LED circuitboard strips out of Hong Kong for sale on eBay and took the plunge.
After waiting a whole month, my package arrived. I crimped an extra 6 feet of wire onto the circuitboard, bought some transparent tubing from an aquarium shop, mounted the circuitboard in epoxy inside the tube, and jury-rigged some wire loops from which to hang the contraption in my flip over fish house.
While crude by today’s standards, that first LED light could be alligator-clipped to a flasher battery and I could have bright, cool light across the inside of my fish house floor. Today, nearly 20 years later, manufacturers are building LED lights into flipover tent poles. You can go to your local hardware store and buy a battery-operated, high-intensity output LED light that is ready to go out of the package at a campsite, fish house or cabin crawl space.
LEDs have made tinkering with my outdoor gear in the garage a more enjoyable experience. Replacing compact fluorescent and incandescent bulbs with LED corn cob lights has splashed light into every nook and cranny. What used to be a dim operation is now bright as daylight, all accomplished without having to add new fixtures or re-wire anything. I used to have issues with light being blocked by objects hanging in the rafters in storage, but the LED lights cast so much light, there are minimal shadows.
LEDs have taken over flashlights and headlamps. The 2 million candlepower incandescent spotlights I grew up using to navigate duck marshes in the early morning hours are now replaced by smaller, compact and longer running models powered by LEDs. Candlepower, an outdated and now rarely used term, describes the light output of one candle. Lumens, the more frequently used term today, measure the total light output in a single direction. While not exactly the same measurement, a conversion factor used is 1 candlepower equals 12.57 lumens.
As LED, lithium-ion rechargeable batteries, and manufacturing technologies have rapidly developed, the ante continues to be upped, and every year produces better and better flashlights and headlamps. Among my circle of catfishing friends, talking about headlamps produces the same spirited discussions as which rod or reel is best or Ford versus Chevy. The truth is most every flashlight and headlamp is good, and everyone has their own preferences for battery life, brightness, and comfort.
As a kid, I remember a few math teachers telling me I wouldn’t always be walking around with a calculator in my pocket. I guess all of us didn’t see smartphones coming. Not only does a smartphone function as a calculator, most are made with built-in flashlight functionality. Not bad, always having something in a pinch.
Offroad outdoor adventures demand premium lighting. Outfitting ATVs, UTVs and boats with aftermarket LED or High Intensity Discharge (HID) lamps has resulted in better — and, I would argue, safer — travels.
I run a 40-horsepower outboard motor on the Minnesota River. In non-peak, descending-stage, high-water conditions, I will run full power during the day with minimal concern about hitting objects. At night, regardless of conditions, it’s a different matter. HID lights have been a godsend, helping me see objects at a safe distance and avoid them. The lights cut through fog and light up snags and riverbanks, helping give some perspective to me as the driver.
An assortment of lights and accessories help people make the most of their time outdoors at night. During this holiday season, when our days are shortest and night is longest, I’m grateful for the technology advances that allow me to better enjoy my time outdoors.
Let there be light!
Scott Mackenthun is an outdoors enthusiast who has been writing about hunting and fishing since 2005. He resides in New Prague and may be contacted at scott.mackenthun@gmail.com.
