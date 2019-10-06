Minnesota waterfowlers are smack dab in the midst of a DNR-mandated two- week hunting shutdown.
This time off is designed to give duck and goose hunters something akin to a pair of opening days. The DNR figures this waterfowl furlough will keep pressure off resident birds and keep them on our lakes, rivers and sloughs awhile longer, giving hunters more birds to hunt when day breaks on Saturday.
That formula may have worked out well for some hunters in past years. I have no hard, personal evidence, as the re-opening coincides with the Minnesota pheasant opener, a day I never miss.
However, with local duck numbers looking good and my young lab, Cash, yearning for more marsh action, I may opt to forego a morning rooster hunt and chase ducks on a nearby lake. That will still leave ample time to stow duck gear and ply uplands in the afternoon for ringnecks.
I do have good data on how waterfowlers fared on the regular opening day. After Cash and I returned to the boat landing, I conducted my own creel census of duck hunters as they came off the lake.
The large lake I hunted has been a favorite opening-day water for me for 25 years. It hosts lower numbers of hunters and enough ducks to keep shooters happy.
It recent years, it has morphed into a wood duck factory. Those colorful, fine-eating ducks outnumber all other species there by a vast margin. I’m content to finish out a three-wood-duck limit and wait for geese, which make frequent flights over the lake and perhaps get an opportunity at fast moving teal or even mallards to possibly attain a six-duck limit.
Cash and were treated to many flights of wood ducks as they buzzed our decoys. However, the action was over for us pretty quickly.
The first duck to wing close for a shot was a mature hen woodie that fell behind a screen of cover into flooded timber. Cash vibrated with intensity as he peered from his dog port in the boat blind. Figuring more shots would come in rapid succession, I held him up, waiting for more birds to show.
Twenty minutes ticked by with no birds dropping in, so I sent Cash on a blind retrieve to collect the duck, which had drifted a long ways down the shoreline. Cash took his hand signals well and returned shortly with the bird to wait out subsequent flights.
A few minutes later, a lone, brilliantly hued drake woodie sped by the blind, flaring over my decoys, his bright colors glowing in the morning sun.
I missed him with the first shot, but caught up with him on the second.
This time, I released Cash seconds after the duck splashed down. The duck he brought back was a perfect specimen and is destined to hang on a wall beside a nicely lit image of Cash retrieving him.
Despite spending a couple more hours in the blind and having a few close encounters, we harvested no more ducks.
Shooting on the lake was down from previous years, but only because water from recent rains was standing everywhere, creating ducky habitat in the woods and fields that border the lake. Those areas reverberated with shooting and made it obvious that those shooters were having a great day.
Satisfied with our take, we folded the boat blind, collected our decoys and raced back to the landing to see how other hunters fared.
The first pair of hunters I interviewed had harvested not only their wood duck limits, but four blue-wing teal and a mallard. Succeeding hunters all had shot ducks, the majority being wood ducks. Several rigs were toting limits of big Canada geese, too.
My impromptu census revealed a better-than-average opener for all the hunters I talked with. I suspect the news was even better for the hunters targeting the flooded grain fields surrounding the lake.
Will the second “opener” mimic this year’s first?
It’s hard to say, but with all the rain water keeping farmers out of fields and ducks in them, it could be even better.
Hunters looking to bring home limits of ducks will find plenty of birds in flooded river bottoms and grain fields. Time spent scouting for choice hunting areas during the two-week down cycle should reap great dividends when the season re-opens.
I know Cash and I will put some miles on the boat reconnoitering for duck hot spots during that time. The pheasant gear will be stacked neatly by the door come Saturday, but with good numbers of ducks in the Mankato area, it won’t be put to use until that morning’s second duck hunting opener concludes.
Mark Morrison is an avid hunter and fisherman who has been a freelance outdoors writer and photographer for more than 20 years. The Mankato resident since 1979 may be contacted at mercuryphotog@aol.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.