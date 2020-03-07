With meteorological spring underway and astronomical spring just a few weeks away, the days are lengthening, daylight savings has begun and ice cover on Minnesota’s lakes is starting the receding process.
Ice angling diehards will fish the late-ice period, knowing their days are numbered but that the bite will be good.
Eventually the ice will be too thin and honeycombed, and the time will come to put away ice fishing gear for the season.
When next November hits, lots of people will be talking about needing to get their ice fishing gear ready. You can avoid giving up precious outdoor time in the fall by making sure you put your gear away in good condition now. Outdoor retailers will close out their season stock this month to make room for spring and summer equipment, so you can get deals on gear you may want or need for next season.
Fishing line is a top priority. As line gets used, it develops coils of “line memory” that doesn’t allow it to hang tight and easily detect bites, gets cut and nicked by rubbing on edges, and is worn over time from light exposure.
I like to change my line out every 2-3 seasons; fishing guides that subject their gear to daily use during the ice season won’t let their lines see their first birthday.
While some folks can double their fishing line’s life expectancy by unloading and re-loading the line onto their spool, placing worn line on inside and fresh line on the outside, this tactic does not work well on smaller ice reels with limited line capacity. It’s best to put on brand new ice fishing line rather than recycling old lines.
Cold weather can be tough on fishing reels. I like to check reels for full functionality. Does the anti-reverse work? Is line retrieve smooth and not clunky? Is there any wobble on the spool? Is the drag smooth and steady or uneven and variable as it is adjusted? Do the reel handles’ tension settings lock in or can you use a folding reel handle function easily?
The questions above highlight obvious malfunctions; oftentimes errors are not observed without some checking and worse yet, are exposed in the midst of battle. Better to find an issue at the end of year than next year immediately after hookset on a trophy fish.
For all reels, a little cleaning and maintenance goes a long way. Wipe off grime, slime and fish scales, and apply a reel oil lubricant that is rated for cold weather.
Store your rods in a place where they won’t be jostled or broken. Some folks have foam or rubber gripping racks in their garage, I opt to keep my rods in the same bags or boxes they occupy in the winter.
When put away on trips or for the year, I like to take off terminal tackle so there is less chance of getting rods tangled together when they get removed, or stuffed into a slick that can’t get hooked on anything.
Tangled rods can put too much pressure on rods tips or eyes and cause breaks. Very few rods break from fishing activities, it’s the storage and transport that does them in!
A favorite storage technique of mine is to attach hooks to a hook keeper and then use a lure wrap to protect the hook points so they aren’t burying themselves in rod bag fabric liners.
I also switch off the instant anti-reverse. What tends to happen when the anti-reverse is on is that rod bags get moved around, the reel handle gets engaged a quarter or half turn here or there, and the rod and line tightens down on itself, unintentionally forcing a broken rod tip.
On my most sensitive-tipped rods which also happen to be expensive custom rods, I will take all terminal tackle off to avoid any risk of breakage. Get your rods tucked away so they are ready to roll the following year.
If you are like me, you’ll start the ice season off with well-organized boxes and trays of jigs and lures, and by the end, you have mismatched gear dropped in different boxes, mixed together in a storage pack just begging for some organization.
By the end of year, I will sit down and clean things up. Jigging spoons return to their dedicated boxes and plastic wraps. Tungsten jigs go to their standalone box. Plastics are put in their binder. And the terminal tackle tray is cleaned up. Spools of line are rubber banded and arranged on a spoke.
Today’s tackle trays are rust-proof and designed to keep lures from bouncing around, which helps those expensive items last a little longer than earlier versions.
All of my flashers are now running on lithium-ion batteries, which makes care a snap. Sealed lead acid batteries should get a mid-year maintenance charge to prevent loss of battery capacity.
Inspect your flasher before putting it away for the year. Ensure that the transducer and cable are in good shape with no issues and the readout is clear. Remove any dried up minnows or other hitchhikers that might be left in a soft case or under the unit’s head. Disconnect any wires from the battery and store the units in a cool, dry place.
Give your heater a good cleaning. Thermocouples and ignitors can build up with carbon residues that affect their performance. Take a cotton swab with some rubbing alcohol and wipe things clean. Inspect gas hoses for kinks, cracks, or weak spots and replace. Put away cylinders in safe places, ready for access next year.
Gas augers should get emptied or the fuel stabilized, and run until the lines are emptied. Check spark plugs for gumming and replace as needed. Electric augers should be put in a safe place with batteries charged.
As tempting as it can be, do not ride your portable fish house hard down the stretch and put it away wet! Doing so will make for a mess. Bring your shack into the garage, open it up, and dry it out thoroughly.
Pop up your hub or flipover and clean out anything left in storage pockets or the tub. Vacuum out any water or dirt and wipe it clean with soap and a rag. Make sure everything is dry and clean before it is put away. Lubricate sliding poles with graphite dust or car wax; do not overapply. Ensure night lights are working and protect LED connections.
Check out the hyfax on your tub; if they are worn out, order new and replace. Slide in a few dryer sheets for fresh scent and to keep mice out. Store your portable fish houses off the ground in a place where mice or birds cannot access.
A little tender loving care now for your ice fishing gear will save you some headaches at first ice. Cleaning up and organizing after a season on the ice will dredge up some good memories, help you find a few needs for the wish list, and might even turn up a few nasty minnows or fish you had hiding in places you had forgotten — all good reasons for spring cleaning.
The last thing you’ll want to be doing when you get safe ice is pulling things together and cleaning up messes.
Scott Mackenthun is an outdoors enthusiast who has been writing about hunting and fishing since 2005. He resides in New Prague and may be contacted at scott.mackenthun@gmail.com.
