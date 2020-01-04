Southern Minnesota's upland hunters fall into three distinct categories: Casual bird chasers who may only hit fields one weekend a season, semi-serious hunters who include several trips to pheasant fields to fill in when other seasons are closed, and those who can be accurately described as obsessed.
The latter are easily recognized, as their friends and significant others frequently point out their preferences for vast grass fields, sloughs and keen canines over warm homes and any archetypal human weekend activities.
There's no need for me to quiz family or friends to discern which category I fall into. None. Not when even a frequent hunting companion remarks that I seem to be on a pheasant hunting quest reserved only for someone facing a final season due to mortal disease.
In my defense, 35 years ago, I carried my dad out of a deer woods after he suffered a near life ending cardiac event while sitting in a ground blind. That incident had significant effect on me because it taught me that any hunting season could be my last, regardless of age or level of physical fitness. A super-charged health scare like that, deep in a deer woods before cell phones, invites mental association that manifests in different ways.
For me, it steeled my resolve to spend time in nature, both with photo gear, pen and sporting weapons.
For my dad, the association made that his last hunt ever. He continued on with several other physically taxing hobbies and worked hard at our shop until his retirement in 2010 at age 72, but he didn't return to the woods. For him, deer hunting really was a pain.
Which clearly explains why, after filling my freezer with Wyoming venison in September, I hit this year's pheasant season with purpose, hunting 30 days of the 74-day-long season.
Due to bird numbers being down, my dogs and I harvested roughly half the birds we did in 2018.
It's difficult to get an accurate read on how each year's pheasant harvest plays out, but according to the Minnesota DNR, a vast majority of birds harvested are shot during the first few weeks of the season. After that, upland hunting participation in southern Minnesota falls off sharply. This is probably due to opening of firearms deer seasons and lack of quality hunting, especially in down years like this past season when hunters could experience consecutive hunts without a single flush. I suspect this season's harvest data will be well below last year's.
Unlike some other plains states that boast healthy populations of numerous game bird species, the Mankato area really has only one — pheasants.
Yes, we do have pockets of lightning-fast, flying Hungarian partridges, but they are rarely seen. Thirty years ago, they were plentiful enough that partridge specific hunts could be taken. Nowadays, it's very rare to see a partridge covey.
My last "Hun" harvests, like they do for many uplanders, happened by happy accident on a hunt in December, 2008.
Luna, a pointing lab by trade, quickly got on bird scent in a grass-choked, rough-picked corn field. She locked up and stared ahead in a classic, staunch pose. When a bird erupted from the cover, I hesitated as it wasn't a gaudy rooster, but a partridge. Gathering my wits and confirming the bird's identity, I touched off a shot and brought the fleeing speedster down.
Before that bird hit the snow, another lofted skyward and it too fell from a lucky shot. Instinctively, I jammed another pair of shells into the over/under gun just in time to complete a Hungarian partridge triple.
I've haven't laid eyes on one since.
My frequent pheasant hunting partner, Steve Biedsheid, and I had no partridge aspirations when we headed out for our final bird hunt on New Year's Day.
Deep-blue skies reflected cold sun onto ice-covered grasses and cattails, boosting color and covering the entire landscape a brilliant, sparkling sheen. The bright skies seemed to give us energy needed to forge through deep, snow-packed fields and cattail swamps where we hoped roosters would be hidden.
We saw no other hunters on the large, public grounds we hunted.
Steve and his energetic flushing spaniel, Lily, found and bagged a pair of impressive, long-tailed roosters after busting crusted snow for hours. My season ended after the lab, Cash, found and flushed numerous hens and a single rooster, which I missed after it blew skyward from its cattail hide.
After connecting on every bird previous, it was a bitter error, but not one to dwell on because, despite low bird counts, it turned out to be an especially satisfying season.
As all hunters know, you learn something on every outing, no matter how many seasons are under your belt. My last miss on an unforgettable and rewarding day will ignite embers that will spark to flame the first day I step into a field with Luna and Cash next October.
Mark Morrison is an avid hunter and fisherman who has been a freelance outdoors writer and photographer for more than 20 years. The Mankato resident since 1979 may be contacted at mercuryphotog@aol.com.
