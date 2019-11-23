Every hunting trip, whether a shot is fired or not, has something to teach the hunter, if only he pays attention. My first western big game hunt put a few gorgeous mule deer bucks in my sights.
Hunting trips can on occasion put nontarget game species right in front of you as something of the universe’s cruel sense of humor. It’s as if the fates are saying, “Oh, you don’t have a mule deer tag? Look at this beauty!”
I remember looking through my riflescope at a majestic buck strolling through an open park on the side of the mountain in the Holy Cross Wilderness in Colorado, blissfully unaware of my spying on his activities and the danger he could have been in had I spent the money on and successfully drawn a tag.
Not wanting to make the same mistake twice, when it came time to buy my Montana elk tag earlier this year, I elected to purchase the big game combination license, which gave me the option of shooting a deer. While my intent all along was to chase elk first and foremost, the memory of those mule deer made it an easy decision to add in the deer tag as either the icing on the cake of an elk hunt or a consolation prize if the elk hunt didn’t go as planned.
It turns out, the deer tag was very much the latter.
A second day of snow flurries, cold temperatures and a biting breeze had made the weeklong elk hunt start slow. By late afternoon, Jason Rhoten and I had a plan to escape being stuck indoors, he in his office and I in a bedroom. We’d sneak off a ways north and east of Great Falls to high plains country and try to find good mule deer habitat.
The elk would have to wait while we worked to salvage a snow day.
We pushed out to a small section of Montana Block Management Lands, private lands that are open to hunters provided they follow the rules for the property and sign in. After driving down the dirt, one-lane track, we spied the distant wooden sign but also a red pickup truck.
Not wanting to impose on another hunter, we rolled our window down and inquired as to intentions. After some conversation, we discovered the occupant of the red truck to be none other than the Block Management Lands landowner. He was upset about hunters driving all over his field and wherever they pleased and was keeping an eye out.
Our courteousness, the same respect we would extend to any stranger we’d have come across, paid a reward. The landowner, pleased to see us staying on the track, gave us permission to hunt further onto his property and into the canyon, beyond the parcels that were signed into Block Management. By some stroke of luck we were being rewarded for simply doing what you are expected to do and following the rules.
He went on to tell us that near dark, we’d see a decent buck with his herd, standing on a particular ridgetop adjacent a ravine opening. Just a short 40 minutes later, the landowner would be proven right. The buck and harem showed up as Jason and I made our approach, army crawling our way down a field edge lined with standing grass and approaching the canyontop.
20 minutes later
I was numb, stunned in disbelief. Retreating across a harvested wheat field in the fading light, I couldn’t believe what had just happened. A golden opportunity was missed.
Peering over the top of a ridge into a large ravine, Jason and I had spied a nice mule deer buck feeding with a herd of younger bucks and does, the same herd that we watched while approaching, including the buck the farmer had described.
We’d worked into position. A few deer noticed us but did not flee. I lined up the shot out of a kneeling position, fixing the scope reticle just behind and down from the scapula on the buck’s heart and lung area for a quick, ethical kill. I took a breath, steadied the shot in the breeze, and when I had it lined up, squeezed the trigger.
“You shot over him,” Jason announced as the deer scrambled down into the ravine. “You may get another chance.”
I worked the bolt action and scurried to find him in my scope. Jason called out distances as the buck paused to look around at 200 yards. I found him for a split second, lined him up and missed again, the shot falling behind him.
Off he took on a sprint with the rest of the herd surrounding him. “250 yards … 280 yards … 300 yards ...”
I pulled off. The shot was too far, and as I quickly as I made my decision, he bounded up and out the side of the canyon. The walk out was abject dejection, silent except the crunch of snow and wheat stubble under our boots. In our first attempt at hunting mule deer, in under two hours’ time, we found a shooter buck, had a closer-than 100-yard shot, and would have had a relatively easy quartering and pack out to the truck around a half mile away.
Back at the truck, our farmer friend was waiting. He’d heard the shots and waited patiently for our arrival.
“Well?” he asked.
“I shot over him,” I announced. “He showed up just where you said he’d be.”
He let out a chuckle and told me not to worry. He instructed me to come back tomorrow. Given the unique lay of the land and the prospects of the property, we’d return and try again. But first, a stop at Scheels for an aftermarket bipod to steady my shots and restore confidence in my aim.
The next day
Soft and warm daylight spilled over the horizon and through the haze of clouds to light up the canyon edges flecked in patchy snow. Jason and I trotted back to the scene of the miss, turned the corner of the canyon and glassed into the distance.
A few mule deer does were stirring, beginning to scrounge for greens, bunchgrass or waste grains on the surrounding cut fields. After they disappeared from sight, we moved south, looking for our buck. We examined the edges, but bedded does gave us fits. Each time we’d clear a hill, we’d bump an unseen deer.
This, Jason explained, was the more authentic mule deer hunting experience.
Getting busted by deer had us pushing sidehills to stay hidden and looking for cutoffs. The herds would crest ravines or hilltops, then settle down to bed or feed. Enough sentinels kept a close eye on the horizon.
By late morning, it felt like we were losing the game, jumping canyon to canyon, valley to valley, but always spooking deer. We’d pushed a great deal of the property in a semi-circle, never getting the shot we desired. We were nearing a cutoff that would extend into private property where we wouldn’t have permission when we finally had the chance.
The herd was still nervous and moving while I sat down and lined up on a decent 4-by-4 buck — smaller than the one the night before, but worthy of the chance. Jason glassed him at 214 yards. Other deer kept moseying on, but this buck stopped and looked back in our direction.
After steadying my aim and getting a good broadside look, I pulled the trigger. The mighty buck fell as the gun’s report echoed through the canyon. The hunt was over while the business of packing out would begin. I measured the distance to the truck — 1.6 miles and 1,000 feet of elevation.
Jason and I descended to the bottom, and I followed Jason’s lead in gutless quartering and deboning. In less than an hour’s time, we loaded up a pack, and I pushed out with 60 pounds on my back, taking breaks for water and rest. The time spent getting physically fit paid off in a single trigger pull. Ninety minutes later, we arrived at the truck.
“Now you got the true Montana mule deer experience,” Jason told me. “Shooting that one last night would have been way too easy.”
He was right; it was better to try and fail, recover, and build an appreciation for the experience and the challenge of high country mule deer.
Scott Mackenthun is an outdoors enthusiast who has been writing about hunting and fishing since 2005. He resides in New Prague and may be contacted at scott.mackenthun@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.