My longtime bowhunting partner, Paul Ziegler, and I just returned from our annual wild hog hunting trip in southern Oklahoma. Compared to recent hog hunts, this one featured almost idyllic weather — from misty, warm days to bright sunny ones that pushed the temperature well over 70 degrees.
The weather may have been perfect, but the outcome surely wasn’t.
Feral hogs are so numerous in the Oklahoma wilds that hunts for the animal are usually laid-back affairs. Not this year.
An incredible crop of acorns kept hogs from visiting the seven corn dispensing feeders that dot the ranches slashing ravines. The five times I sat near feeders not one hog appeared. Paul was luckier, albeit not by much. He had five pigs visit over three days, but they scooped up only a kernel or two before ghosting back into the woods so fast that no shots could be taken with his longbow.
We modified our hunt and stalked the critters through bedding thickets. That turned out to be a wise move the first day, as the oak leaves that blanketed the forest floor were made quiet by the soaking mist that had been falling for two days.
Nearly every one of my stalks was fruitful in terms of proximity to bedded hogs. However, I soon learned that wild hogs prefer to bed in numbers, with as many as a dozen hogs sharing a leafy bed site. Even when I closed the distance to 30 feet, I couldn’t shoot for fear of wounding a non-target hog or shooting a sow accompanied by a clutch of tiny piglets. Time after time, I backed out after passing shots or spooking hogs from their hides.
After Day 1 concluded, our spirits ran high as we knew subsequent days would surely produce opportunities for stalks on lone boars. Unfortunately, warm south winds blew in that first night and blow dried the wet leaf litter to a covering that crunched loudly like dry corn flakes when tread upon. This turned out to be a natural alarm that alerted every hog within a hundred yards to our presence.
By the time we had located a remote, heavy hog-travel corridor, we had to exit the ranch and head for home. With the bitter taste of defeat still fresh, we laid plans to return and implement a new plan to waylay the areas wild boars.
Unsuccessfully filling tags on bow hunts isn’t that unusual because archers need to get far closer than sports folks who opt for firearms.
I reflected on that and how some of the best hunts are ones where events — not filled tags — make them the most memorable. Sometimes, not modifying hunt tactics costs tagged animals, and other times, making changes leads to a harvest despite the idea not being totally sound.
Take for instance a 2006 bison hunt that Paul accompanied me on at a sprawling 40,000 acre North Dakota ranch.
I was hunting the massive mammals with a heavy draw recurve bow. The rancher wouldn’t let me on the place without a back-up gunner who could dispatch an angry bison should one charge us. So, months before the hunt I bought a Marlin 45-70 Guide Gun and made frequent trips to Paul’s farm where he could practice shooting the reliably fast-cycling weapon.
The broken plains terrain was good for stalking, but the keen-eyed bison were always one step ahead, bolting anytime our figures popped from the draws. One time, a small band of buffalo spooked as we rounded a rise and the group thundered off, only stopping once they reached a high butte over a mile away!
Clearly, a hunt modification was needed. We chose to erect a pop-up blind and wait for the animals to saunter into range. To help move the bison, we had the rancher and a couple of friends circle a half mile upwind of a herd, whereupon their scent would push the buffalo in our direction.
It worked. Probably too well. When we erected the blind, the wind was howling at what seems to be a North Dakota norm of 35 mph. Not really a problem until we realized we had no blind stakes. That made the back-up gun virtually useless as Paul had to position himself in a yoga-like spread to hold the blind down.
The buffalo started their escape from the unfriendly human scent by racing down a long hill, directly at our flimsy, fabric-walled blind. At that moment, visions of being trampled by tons of fleeing buffalo replaced the brilliance of our plan.
Luckily, the herd slammed on the brakes when they neared the blind and veered sharply to our left, missing us by 45 feet. As they shot by, I picked out a 3 year old and sent a feathered missile on its way.
I’m always amazed by the effectiveness of archery gear on big animals and this was no exception. The bison fell after a 30-yard flight, settling in a haze of Dakota dust and ending a hunt made memorable by a hunt plan modification that you could say wasn’t well conceived.
In time, the acrid taste of unfilled Oklahoma hog tags will dissipate and be replaced with fond recollections of hunting hard, every hour on every day of our hunt. Those memories may even rise to equal those of a half-baked scheme that nearly led to being ground into the parched Dakota plain by a herd of agitated prairie beasts.
Mark Morrison is an avid hunter and fisherman who has been a freelance outdoors writer and photographer for more than 20 years. The Mankato resident since 1979 may be contacted at mercuryphotog@aol.com.
