Puppy training this year has put as many gray hairs on my head as have my children, which is to say a lot.
My January-born Labrador retriever, Hazel, was initially the object of much affection from my young daughters, but of late they mainly shout her name in contempt when she licks, or bites, or jumps up on them — all behaviors we’re working to curb.
Puppies are cute and fun, but then you must also remember that they require exercise, training and attention. And when they don’t get enough of the former, they act out in a number of ways. Objects become chew toys. Boundaries get tested. Tempers get short.
Training is a whole other matter.
When my second child was delivered, I found myself relearning how to care for a baby. In the span of four years between children, I’d forgotten about as much as I’d retained.
Eleven years passed between training puppies, and I had to start at square one. I had to reread the books, pull out the box with the check cord, training dummies, and cap gun, and recall my timeline and order of operations.
It’s at this point that I’d love to tell you that it all went as planned and the pup picked up and retained all her lessons and life has been hunky-dory.
Instead, life got in the way of the familiarity and comfort of steady training. Jobs, responsibilities, and tasks made training occasional and infrequent.
With Bailey, my first dog, I had no children and loads of free time. Training was just part of the routine, and didn’t take on the feel of a chore since progress came steadily, day by day.
There’s this American ideal that says that as long as you give your best, things will work out. Much of the time, it rings true. If you give something your undivided attention, commit to it and give your best, you will get your desired result.
Rarely does life exist within that vacuum; time prioritization rears its head Instead of giving your best, you’ll give what you have.
And so it was that Hazel got what time I had to devote to training, trying to get 15-minute sessions in throughout the late spring, summer and early fall. Ready or not, we’d move along with plans.
I passed along my insecurities to older hunters at the trap range one muggy August night and got a little piece of mind.
“You have time,” one of elders told me. “Just watch, she’ll turn out just fine.”
Hazel got through bumper training, introduction to loud noises, electronic collars, dead bird fetching and gunshots.
The only ace-in-the-hole to my blundering through training was the idea of still having Bailey as the leader. She could take the lead with Hazel as apprentice.
In weighing out the pros and cons, the older dog helping teach the younger dog won out. Bailey would teach Hazel how to retrieve dummies and birds, how to always use a soft mouth, and how to follow her nose to birds, but she would also teach Hazel impatience to fetch off gunshots rather than on command or to whine in the duck blind when the action was slow.
The tradeoffs of good and bad are the realities, and the good things outweigh the bad in my view. Hazel at least would get the idea of hunting and I could hope to iron out the wrinkles later.
Opening waterfowl season came, and I had no idea how things would go. Would Hazel put the puzzle pieces together and figure out her role? Or would it be a complete disaster? I was prepared for either outcome.
My memory was foggy, but I recall a similar mindset on Bailey’s first hunt. But in my rosy recollection I had more confidence she would succeed.
Bailey and Hazel serviced my party of four duck hunters on opening day. Bailey brought the first handful of ducks in until we finally had a double and with Bailey distracted could send Hazel.
Since she’s still learning to track birds like Bailey, I had to lead her out a ways, but she found the bird and made her first retrieve, a handsome drake wood duck.
As the morning progressed, she picked up a couple of teal, but not without a little rock throwing to help guide her to downed birds.
The shortcomings in the field don’t trouble me, since I know the dog will be learning what to do in time. They also don’t bother me since they are more a reflection on me the trainer than her the student.
I had similar reservations about an upland hunt. A friend of mine invited me to join his family at Traxler’s Hunting Preserve in Le Center a couple of weeks ago. We had 10 pheasants and three chukars placed on one of the fields.
My memory failed me in recalling how Bailey handled her first pheasant hunt, but I do remember an early hunt where she ran off a bunch of birds, much to my chagrin in the midst of friends.
With low expectations for this hunt, I was not pleasantly surprised like I had been with Hazel’s first waterfowl hunt. At Traxler’s, Hazel did what puppies do — she chased her big sister around, mistook my enthusiastic commands as playtime and, when she eventually got tired, followed at my heels. After a short period of time, our group called to the bullpen for an extra dog and wrapped up the hunt with some assistance.
Patience is easy for me to preach but hard for me to accede. How easy it is to enjoy an old dog and scold the young dog. In truth, both dogs need loving and scolding to be molded into something great.
This too shall pass, and as the old hunter told me in August, the puppy will turn out just fine. Here’s to training and hoping to that end.
Scott Mackenthun is an outdoors enthusiast who has been writing about hunting and fishing since 2005. He resides in New Prague and may be contacted at scott.mackenthun@gmail.com.
