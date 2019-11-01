Two-nothing leads just aren’t safe when Minnesota State and Bowling Green play each other in hockey, and overtime, it seems, is pretty much inevitable.
Bowling Green knew that all too well heading into this weekend’s series at the Mankato Civic Center.
The last time the Falcons played here, in last season’s WCHA championship game, they saw such a lead disappear in the final two minutes of regulation and lost a heartbreaker in overtime.
Friday’s game between the league rivals didn’t quite have the late-game dramatics of last March’s meeting. But it did see the No. 2 Mavericks fail to preserve its own two-goal lead, and No. 18 Bowling Green won the series opener 3-2 in overtime before a crowd of 4,114.
“Obviously, last year stung for us,” Falcons senior defenseman Alec Rauhauser said. “The returners knew that. We just wanted to play well and get that overtime win here.”
Rauhauser had a goal and an assist, as did Connor Ford, who scored the game-winning goal on a power play with 2:45 remaining in overtime.
It was the eighth time the two teams played an overtime game since Bowling Green joined the WCHA in 2013-14.
“Since we’ve been the league together, us and Bowling Green have gone to battle multiple times,” Mavericks coach Mike Hastings said. “And it’s always: Is it overtime? Is it a one-goal game? Is it an empty-netter? I have a lot of respect for them and they deserved it tonight.”
The loss was the first of the season for Minnesota State (5-1-1, 2-1-0 in WCHA) and the team’s first at home since Jan. 19 against Lake Superior State, ending a 13-game unbeaten streak at the civic center where they lost just once last season.
“Coming up here with the team they have and the record they have at home, just getting the win on the road is a big confidence boost,” Rauhauser said.
Early on, it looked like it was going to be a Mavericks rout, as Charlie Gerard and Reggie Lutz scored goals to put them up 2-0 by the 8:37 mark of the first period.
Gerard scored for the third game in a row, giving MSU a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 3:07. Parked in the left circle, he fired in Parker Tuomie’s pass from the slot.
Five and a half minutes later, Lutz tapped in a perfectly threaded pass from defenseman Connor Mackey, who had the puck below the goal line and found Lutz waiting on the other side of the crease.
The Mavericks outshot the Falcons 14-4 in the opening frame, but held a 2-1 lead at intermission thanks to Rauhauser’s goal with 2:35 left in the period and a highlight-reel glove save by Eric Dop on MSU forward Parker Tuomie during a 4-on-3 power play.
“Dop allows that to stay at 2-nothing,” Hastings said. “Hindsight’s always 20-20, but you get that to 3 and maybe it’s a different story. But it’s not. It didn’t get to 3.”
Bowling Green took that momentum into the second period where it outshot Minnesota State 18-9 and tied the game at the 5:02 mark. Cameron Wright scored the period’s lone goal, deflecting Rauhauser’s pass through McKay’s pads.
McKay was otherwise on point in the period, stopping 17 shots, including four saves on three Falcons power plays and Alex Barber on a late 2-on-1 chance.
“I thought in the second period Dryden McKay was the difference in us not being behind, let alone being tied,” Hastings said. “You had two (goalies) that were battlers.”
After a scoreless third period in which McKay stopped eight shots and Dop saved nine, the Falcons got a power play in overtime when Mackey blocked a shot but then tripped Sam Craggs in the chase for the loose puck, preventing a potential breakaway.
Sixteen seconds later, Ford potted the game-winner.
McKay finished with 30 saves, and Dop finished with 31.
Notes: Former Mavericks player C.J. Suess was called up by the Winnipeg Jets on Friday and was slated to make his NHL debut at the San Jose Sharks. ... Minnesota State and Bowling Green will play again at 6:07 p.m. Saturday.
