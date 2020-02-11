MANKATO — Owatonna scored four goals in the third period and defeated Mankato East/Loyola 6-2 in a Big Nine Conference game at All Seasons Arena.
Layten Liffrig scored both goals for the Cougars, who wrapped up the regular season.
Brett Borchardt, Parker Anthony and Aiden Prochaska each had an assist. Caelin Brueske took the loss in goal.
Up next for East/Loyola (11-13-1) is the Section 1A tournament, the first round of which takes place Tuesday.
