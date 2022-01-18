MANKATO — Owatonna remained undefeated in the Big Nine Conference, using a suffocating defensive effort to upend the Mankato West boys basketball team 61-44 at the West gym on Tuesday night.
While both teams got after it on the defensive end, the Huskies (9-2, 7-0 in Big Nine) were nearly as impressive on the offensive side in dropping West to 10-3, 7-2 in the Big Nine.
Evan Dushek, a 6-foot-8 senior center, worked the interior for 22 points and 10 rebounds for the winners, who also received 18 points from senior guard Brayden Williams.
"They've got those three guys we've been playing against since Lord knows when," West senior wing Mekhi Collins said. "They're a very good team that has the ability to score at will, and that big guy playing defense sets up the whole thing. I thought we played pretty well defensively, it was their offensive rebounding that really set us apart.
"Next time we play them, boxing out will be an area we'll really focus on. Our shots weren't falling even though a lot of our inside stuff was there. We got to the rim when we wanted to, but our perimeter shooting wasn't good. We came back a little bit to start the second half with a lot of energy. ... They have some high-level players and we needed focus more on stopping them defensively."
West took a 15-10 lead on Collins' inside hoop six minutes into the contest. However, Williams' left-side 3-pointer triggered a 13-0 run which produced a 23-15 lead on another Williams triple with 7:32 left in the half.
After the Scarlets closed to within 26-22 on senior wing Louis Magers' banker, a pair of 3s — Blake Burmeister and Ty Creger — gave the Huskies a 32-22 halftime lead.
"We thought it would be a similar match-up with the bigs and guys who can play on the perimeter," West coach Jeremy Drexler said. "They put a lot of pressure on us defensively which kind of took us out of our rhythm offensively. We had to work hard for our buckets tonight, and a lot of them weren't falling.
"We kept things close with Mekhi in foul trouble until we didn't communicate and cover those last two possessions where they got those two 3s. We battled back to start the second half, but then we got a little bit stagnant and began taking shots we don't normally take. ... We would like to move the ball every possession and get good shots instead of every fourth or fifth one."
West opened the second half with seven straight points — Collins' inside hoop, Magers' three-point play of an inside drive and Cornell Ayers' fastbreak layup — to cut the margin to 32-29 before Williams' spin move and eight-foot runner set up Dushek's two close-range baskets.
After the Scarlets made one more surge to get within 42-36 on baskets by Aidan Corbett and Jack Raverty, Williams' slashing drive resulted in a three-point play in front of one last 10-0 burst.
"They're a physical team, and they brought their A game tonight," said Magers, who ended up with 13 points. "We tried to slow their big three guys down, but we let them get to the basket too much. It was tough to get into a flow offensively with some foul trouble, but they did a good job of keeping us out of the lane. ... No game is given to us, we're not good enough to just show up."
Ayers tallied 11 points for West, while Collins totaled nine points, six rebounds and five assists.
Owatonna, which won the boards 35-26 and committed fewer turnovers 13-11, hit on 22 of 49 from the field for 44.8% compared to the Scarlets' 19 of 49 for 38.7%.
West hosts Rochester Century at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
