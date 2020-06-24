MANKATO — When Harlyn Owens II was looking for a university to spend his next two seasons, he wanted to find a family environment
He found what he was looking for at Minnesota State.
“I’m all about family,” he said Tuesday after announcing that he had signed a letter of intent to attend Minnesota State, where he will play basketball and pursue a degree in sports management and business.
“We’re not from the Midwest; we’re from the East coast so we’re all we have. Mankato is only an hour away so my dad (Harlyn) and younger brother (Christopher) can come down and watch me play.”
Owens, a 6-foot-2 guard, has transferred to Minnesota State from Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount.
Last season, Owens averaged 22.3 points, shooting 49.0% from the field, including 37.9% from 3-point range, and 71.8% at the free throw line. He also averaged 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
DCTC was 21-10 last season and advanced to the national Division II junior-college tournament.
“I’ve always been the leading scorer on my team,” Owens said. “People look at my stats and think that’s all I can do, but I’m more than just a scorer. I’m a leader, athletic, strong for the guard position. I love to play defense; I’ll take the best player and lock him down.
“I’ll do whatever the team needs me to do. When you win, everybody looks good. If you don’t win, you haven’t achieved your goal.”
Owens was born in Pittsburgh and moved to Maryland when he was in high school. Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz was Owens’ childhood friend, inspiring him to work hard and stay around a good group of people.
After a year off, Owens moved to Burnsville when his dad got a new job. Owens had some knowledge of Mankato, with a girlfriend living here. He first saw the Mavericks play a game against Concordia-St. Paul last season.
“My goal is to play (professionally) overseas some day, and I thought the coaches and facilities at Mankato would put me in the best position for my dreams come true someday,” Owens said. “Everything worked out perfectly.”
Owens chose Minnesota State over Northern Michigan, Texas A&M International and Lynn University.
The Mavericks’ roster now seems set. Guards Zach McDermott (Northern Oklahoma College) and Devonte Thedford (Kirkwood Community College) have also transferred to Minnesota. Forward Cody Baer, a transfer from Carl Sandburg College, will redshirt this season.
Three high-schoolers — forward Mason Muller, forward Brady Williams and guard Tyrell Stuttley — will be joining the program this season.
Chad Courrier
