If you asked the average person, they’d probably tell you the idea of running a marathon isn’t exciting.
Talk to the average runner, or someone who’s run a marathon, and you’ll still probably be told how difficult it is.
Even if you ask someone who’s ran several marathons, they won’t describe them as fun.
Then you get to the people who are pacers for marathons, the people who truly do run them for fun.
Take Mike Schmitt, who will pace the three-hour, 50-minute group for Saturday’s Mankato Marathon. It will be Schmitt’s third marathon in three weeks. He runs about 70 miles each week and is coming off a 100-mile race back in September.
This may seem seem crazy, but Schmitt and 17 others from the Rochester Track Club will be doing this on a volunteer basis Saturday.
“I think there’s a love and passion that makes us want to do this,” Schmitt said. “Many of us have gotten so much from running, and we want to give it back and see other people get the same.”
“They’re so professional, and they know what they’re doing,” Visit Mankato Sports Commissioner Director Joy Leafblad said. “Having a pacer is a huge deal for people trying to reach a certain goal.”
There will be pacers for both the half- and full marathon Saturday. The half-marathon will have a pacer about every five minutes, starting at the 1:40 mark and ranging through 2:30. For the marathon, the first pacer will shoot for 3:25, while the last will go for 5:00.
When it comes to pacing, there’s more to it than simply running the given distance. Not only are pacers relied upon for their running abilities but also for their people skills.
“At the start of each race, I always look to my left and right and introduce myself to the people around me,” Schmitt said. “You just talk to people and get their mind off the fact that they’re running 26.2 miles.”
While the social part is fun for pacers like Schmitt, there are difficulties as well. Twenty-six miles is a long way to run, and things can go wrong for pacers, just as they can for the racers.
This requires them to take great care of their bodies leading up to race day, and on the day itself. Unlike some races, there will be no switching off for the pacers Saturday, as all 18 pacers will be expected to run the entire race.
Another issue they run into is getting slowed down by the group. Each pacer is given a time that they should be able to hit with relative ease, given their current fitness. However, conversations and other distractions can be real problems.
“If there’s a group you’re running with, and they start to slow down, you have to keep up the pace,” Schmitt said. “There might be runners in front of you that are relying on you to catch up.”
For the runners who will compete in the various races Saturday, all the volunteers, including the pacers, will be an essential part of the day.
There were 313 volunteers signed up to help as of Wednesday, helping with course direction, traffic control, water stops, cheer teams and packet pickup and registration.
“Along with all the stuff they do, they serve as the eyes to make sure everything is going as planned from a safety standpoint.” Leafblad said.
“Without volunteers, no race could ever happen,” Schmitt said.
The marathon will start at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, while the half-marathon starts at 8:30 a.m. Both will begin from the Minnesota State campus in parking lot 21.
