NORTH MANKATO — Mankato East boys soccer coach Jerrad Aspelund said his team got a big boost of confidence in a 2-1 loss at Owatonna on Thursday, and he was hoping that would carry forward this weekend.
So Saturday’s 3-1 victory over Mankato West in the annual Pack the Stands event at Caswell North was a welcome sign for the Cougars.
“It was a confidence boost, but I thought after we lost to Owatonna, we had played a really great match,” Aspelund said. “I think with that result, and tonight’s win, we proved to ourselves that we can play with anybody.”
The Scarlets scored first, less than five minutes into the game, when Robert Wicks emerged from a big pack of players in front of the net and scored. Sam Gersich assisted on the goal.
But the lead lasted less than four minutes as the Cougars attacked, with Yahya Ali Abdulla scoring the tying goal, with his shot hitting the crossbar and deflecting straight down, barely clearing the goal line. Dailan Bangu assisted on the goal.
Later in the opening half, Ali Abdulla scored again, with Bangu getting another assist, to make it 2-1 at halftime.
Griffin Asher scored early in the second half, with Bangu collecting his third assist, as East opened a two-goal lead.
“Sometimes, this game means a lot, and sometimes it doesn’t mean that much,” Aspelund said. “It’s important for the Big Nine (Conference standings), and the section seedings are coming up. But you try to keep the kids level-headed. We have bigger mountains to climb, and there’s a pretty good chance we’ll see (West) again in the playoffs.”
East (5-2-1) plays Faribault on Tuesday at Caswell North. West (4-4) plays at Austin on Tuesday.
The Pack the Stands event started with a 2-0 victory for East in the girls match. The game was scoreless in the first half, and East coach Elizabeth Vetter changed her formation in the second half, trying to create more offense.
The move worked, and East applied early pressure. Finally, Ava Monson scored with 14:57 to play, and Taylor Schilling provided some insurance with a goal at the 7:23 mark, assisted by Laina Peterson.
“I think we had better opportunities and passed the ball better (in the second half),” Schilling said. “This means a lot. Since I’ve been on the varsity, it’s kind of been a tradition that we win this game.”
East had won the last three Pack the Stands matches, all shutouts, after a scoreless tie in 2020.
“When you get to this game, there’s always a lot of energy and effort,” Vetter said. “We’ve had some unfortunate losses, but we have a lot of young girls who are finding their way. But you’d rather be playing at a high point at the end of the season, not now.”
Ashley Fischer made six saves for East, which had 19 shots.
East (5-3) plays at Faribault on Tuesday. West (4-3-1) hosts Austin on Tuesday at Caswell North.
