Zach Palmquist knows he can still play hockey at a high level.
After graduating from Minnesota State in 2015, he played four-plus seasons in the American Hockey League, and he’s spent the last two years starring for IF Björklöven in Sweden.
That resume speaks for itself, but it isn’t a question of talent.
“My body’s telling me to keep playing, but my head’s telling me, and my heart’s telling me to stay home, be with family and start a new chapter in my life,” Palmquist said.
Palmquist, 30, made the difficult decision to retire from professional hockey this summer, mostly because of reasons that have nothing to do with the game.
Palmquist and his wife Vanessa have a 2-year old son, Asher, and they just felt it was time to be home in Minnesota full-time.
“It’s a tough lifestyle over in Europe being so far away from family, grandparents, friends — I really felt like that part of my life was missing,” Palmquist said. “For me and my family, I think this is the best choice.
“I’m ready for the next challenge in life, wherever that may take me.”
The first challenge for the former MSU defenseman will be coaching, as Holy Angels Academy announced Palmquist will be an assistant coach for the boys hockey team this winter.
Coaching has always been on his bucket list, which isn’t a surprise given the family history.
Palmquist’s father Dave has been the head girls hockey coach at South St. Paul for 27 years, a tenure preceded by his seven years as the Minnehaha Academy boys coach. Dave is the longest current tenured high school hockey coach in the state and has won four state titles with South St. Paul.
“I think it’s in the family genes a little bit,” Palmquist said with a laugh. “I knew when my hockey career was done, I’d like to be involved in a certain capacity. I think this is kind of the first step to see if coaching is something that I love for the long term.”
Palmquist still looks back fondly on his time at MSU, despite the bitter way it ended at the 2015 NCAA Tournament against Rochester Institute of Technology.
Late in the third period, RIT broke a 1-1 tie on a goal that was initially waved off, as it appeared Tigers’ forward Matt Garbowsky had pushed Palmquist into MSU goalie Stephon Williams, causing both MSU players to be taken out of the play and allowing the Tigers to score.
After video review, however, the decision was reversed and the goal was allowed.
Going through Twitter last week, Palmquist happened to come across the “PalmquistWasPushed” hashtag that became popular after the controversial loss.
Much to his surprise, Vanessa had never heard of or seen the hashtag, which sent her down a rabbit hole and gave Zach something to laugh about.
“I was like, ‘Babe, how do you not know this hashtag, how do you not know about this game?’ ... Maybe it’s for the better,” Palmquist said with a laugh.
More than six years later, he admits the “what ifs” still creep into his head on occasion. When he sees his old teammates, they still talk about it.
However, as Vanessa scrolled through those tweets last week, there was a lot more laughter than second-guessing.
“I was definitely pushed, let’s just put it that way,” he said with a laugh.
