If you would have told Eric Sash sseven months ago a whole bunch of people were going to get into exercising this summer, he would have been ecstatic.
As the owner of Snap Fitness in North Mankato, it’s his business. As a long-time personal trainer, having more people share in his passion is always the goal.
In the spring, there was a massive run on bikes and other outdoor recreation items. We’ve also seen more people walking and running than ever before, as it’s become clear that these activities can be done safely.
But what about fitness centers?
With COVID-19 still firmly in the picture, local gyms are struggling despite the exercising kick.
“We were still in our busy season when we had to shut down,” Sash said. “COVID has screwed up everything.”
When Sash was allowed to reopen in June, he said there was “virtually no traffic,” as many of his members were older people. In the months since, some have returned, but there’s still more canceling than returning.
At the Mankato Family YMCA, Executive Director John Kind said the club lost around 20% of its membership while the gym was closed between mid-March and mid-June. At its lowest point, membership was down as much as 40%, but Kind said the YMCA is now “slowly recovering.”
The situation at Planet Fitness has been a little better, as the club only lost about 7% of its membership at its lowest point according to Assistant General Manager Bailey Marshall.
“People just weren’t comfortable coming in,” Kind said. “We opened in June and then it got really nice outside.”
As with all indoor settings, safety protocols have been a big talker for gyms all summer.
The topic of masks at fitness centers has been a tricky one, as many find it extremely difficult to work out while wearing one.
The YMCA, Planet and Snap all require masks while coming, going and doing other activities, but not while working out. Initially, Planet mandated them while working out, but has since changed that policy.
The state mandates that gyms must not exceed 25% capacity, which hasn’t been a major issue. At the YMCA, workouts are scheduled to ensure this guidance is followed. Planet can have up to 94 people at one time, but has never gotten much over 60.
With the lower capacities, the opportunity for social distancing is there. Kind, Sash and Marshall have each been happy with what they’ve seen on that front.
“People have always kind of kept their distance,” Tony Adams said while working out at Snap. “People are kind of in their own world at the gym.”
Long-term, there’s hope that membership will go up. With more people working out and winter coming, many people exercising outside may look for alternatives.
Kind knows it will take time for people to feel safe exercising indoors in a public setting, but he’s sensed people becoming more comfortable in recent weeks, something he hopes is a sign of things to come.
“I get that completely. If you can be outside and get your exercise that way, that makes sense.” Kind said. “But now we’re going to be here for them when it doesn’t work anymore.”
