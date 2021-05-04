CHICAGO — Former Minnesota State men's basketball assistant coach and player Paris Parham has been hired as an assistant coach at DePaul.
DePaul recently hired Tony Stubblefield to be the head coach. He had spent the previous 11 seasons at Oregon.
Parham had been an assistant at Wisconsin-Milwaukee for the last four seasons. Parham, a Chicago native, has also been an assistant at Illinois, Illinois State and Maryland-Eastern Shore.
Parham, a point guard, played at Minnesota State from 1993-95. He was an assistant coach under Dan McCarrell from 1996-2001.
