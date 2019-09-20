Brant Melchert needed to be patient.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown’s 220-pound senior running back was bottled up in the first half, but the Bucs kept pounding and pounding and pounding.
“It was really frustrating at first,” Melchert said. “They’ve got those two big dudes, 77 (Dawson Davito) and 50 (Kahlan Benning), and they were blowing things up. But we made some adjustments at halftime, and we stayed patient.”
The Bucs dominated the second half, extending a 7-0 lead into a 21-0 victory over St. Clair/Loyola. WEM rushed for 110 yards and passed for 55 yards in the second half.
“Our running game is how we get things going,” WEM coach Mike Richards said. “We had to be patient. We went with our bigger offense. They were killing us with their ends so we had to get them blocked.”
Turnovers were the story of the first half, with both teams committing two. The Spartans’ turnover was more costly as WEM’s Matt VanHoudt stepped in front of a pass across at the 23 and raced into the end zone with the interception return. Melchert’s PAT made it 7-0 with 7:19 remaining in the first quarter.
The Bucs had only 64 yards of offense in the first half, while the Spartans had only 51.
“Coming off last week (a 55-12 loss to Mayer Lutheran), we were really frustrated,” Richards said. “I was a little worried about this one. But the guys stepped up and got it done, and now we have some momentum moving forward.”
Melchert, who had 25 yards on his first 13 carries, finally broke loose in the third quarter, scampering 55 yards on third-and-8 from the Buc’s 8. Four plays later, Grant McBroom passed 22 yards to Dylan Androli. On second-and-goal at the 1, McBroom scored on the sneak.
“That really felt good to break loose,” Melchert said. “Then we hit that big pass and punched it in. That really gave us some momentum.”
On the next possession, WEM went 59 yards in nine plays, with McBroom passing 24 yards to Jason Bauer with 5:51 remaining for the final score.
Melchert finished with 110 yards on 18 carries. McBroom passed for 55 yards.
St. Clair/Loyola had just 104 yards of offense, with Ben Ellingworth rushing for 26 yards and passing for 54 yards.
“It was good for our defense to get us one score (in the first half),” Richards said. “We shut them down in the second half and contained the quarterback. The defense really did a nice job.”
St. Clair/Loyola (2-2) plays at Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons on Friday. WEM (2-2) hosts Cleveland on Friday.
“We’ve got some good momentum from this one,” Melchert said. “This was a good team we beat, and now we have to keep it going.”
