MANKATO — Keith Paulsen has been hired as an assistant coach for the Minnesota State men's hockey team, MSU head coach Luke Strand announced Tuesday.
Paulsen has spent the last seven seasons in the American Hockey League as a video coach for the Iowa Wild.
"Keith is a workhorse of a man,” Strand said in a press release. “His multifaceted background will bring so many qualities for our players and staff. His recent stay in the American Hockey League teaching both on and off the ice will drive player development to another level.”
Paulson was the assistant general manager and associate head coach of the Madison Capitols of the United States Hockey League from December of 2013 through May of 2016.
He also worked as an assistant coach for the Sioux City Musketeers in the USHL from July of 2010 through December of 2013, which included a season under Strand.
“I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity to join Luke Strand’s staff,” said Paulsen in the release. “I understand the rich traditions of Maverick Hockey and look forward to working with these young men in our program. My family and I are excited to relocate to the Mankato area.”
From 2003-2010, Paulsen was the head coach at Rice Lake High School in Rice Lake, Wisconsin. He played college hockey at UW-Eau Claire from 1996-2000, which included a season with Strand.
