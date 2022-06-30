Just two short years ago, health and safety protocols were every bit as important as softball at the annual Peppers Classic.
Dugouts were sprayed down and deep-cleaned after every game. Each team provided their own game balls to eliminate a shared surface. Teams weren’t even allowed to stay on site when they weren’t playing.
After a significantly more normal event in 2021, the 2022 version of the massive tournament should be all systems go.
“It’s something that we can’t completely forget about, but it’s nice to be able to lose yourself in the game and not have to see something that isn’t part of the normal routine,” Mankato Area Girls Fastpitch Association board member and tournament director John Considine said. “It’s just a nice little flashback to 2019 — pre-COVID.”
Ninety-six teams in four different age groups — U12, U14, U16 and U18 — will descend upon Mankato, North Mankato and St. Peter for the three-day event July 1-3. There will be teams from Wisconsin, Iowa and Nebraska, as well as eight teams from Canada.
Sixteen fields will be used for the tournament — three at Sibley Park, three at Jaycee Park, four at Jefferson Park and six at Caswell Park.
“We’re definitely at full capacity,” Considine said with a laugh. “Utilizing every flat surface that’s available to us that can accommodate a tournament of this caliber. It’s all hands on deck.”
The economic impact the tournament brings to the region is significant. In 2020, The Free Press reported that it was worth about $1.1 million to the local economy.
Local businesses and elected officials are taking part, a nod to the event’s impact on the region.
Considine pointed to two key local sponsors — Wow! Zone and Pub 500 — as businesses that invested into the tournament after benefiting from it.
Pub 500 is providing meals for the umpires, and Wow! Zone has made a donation to sponsor the tournament’s Classic Sportsmanship Award.
The festivities will also include ceremonial first pitches from Mayor Mark Dehen of North Mankato (Caswell), Mayor Najwa Massad of Mankato (Sibley) and Mayor Shanon Nowell of St. Peter (Jefferson). Local sports broadcaster Barry Wortel will throw out the first pitch at Jaycee Park.
“I think hotels were getting booked right toward the beginning of the year in preparation for this,” Considine said. “We’re not surprised when we hear about hotels getting blocks 20-30 miles away. … It definitely brings a lot to the community.”
Beyond the field situation, there are countless other logistical challenges that go into putting on such a large event.
Concession stand work, field prep and maintenance and other game-day operations are all key, and a lot of that work is done by parents who volunteer.
“You can’t get something like this done with just the board — it just can’t work,” Considine said. “There’s not enough bodies.
“The fact that parents are willing to provide their time to let their children have an experience like this is a really great testament to the community and our region.”
