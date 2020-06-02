As the Mankato Peppers 12U Elite team warmed up for practice Monday at Sibley Park, things almost felt normal.
The sun was shining, the unmistakable sound of a ball hitting a glove filled the air and the music was blaring.
But then, over the sound of Aerosmith’s “Dream On,” coach Jon Thompson’s voice rang out — “hand sanitizer!”
Welcome to local sports during a pandemic.
“This is like Christmas; we should have been playing Christmas music,” Thompson said with a laugh. “(Softball) is part of the stress relief for the girls, part of the stress relief for the coaches and in this time ... we need some of that stress relief.”
Youth sports teams were allowed to return to practice Monday as part of Gov. Tim Walz’ “stay safe Minnesota” order, a tangible step in the return to play process. Several Mankato Peppers’ teams practiced Monday but with plenty of restrictions.
Thompson had his team divided into two pods of seven players each, with pitchers and catchers in one, and fielders comprising another. Pods are allowed to have no more than 10 players, including coaches, and the groups must not be mixed throughout practice.
“We’re usually pretty split up anyway,” Thompson said. “The biggest thing we’re going to miss ... about once or twice a practice, we’ll just bring all the girls into a big circle and let them chat. Not about softball, but just letting them be kids.”
Every player brought hand sanitizer, as breaks were taken between each drill so it could be used. Thompson had wipes on hand so softballs could be sanitized, and there was no sharing of equipment. As infield was taken, cones were set up behind positions that had rotating players as a reminder to stay back.
Because of all that, softball and socializing were able to happen, two things players have been missing for months.
“It’s a big part of my life,” 12U Elite player Riley Thompson said of softball. “It’s been hard because I’m used to being really active.”
Added player Kylinn Stangl: “I’ve been playing softball since I was 5. Seeing all my friends again and being able to talk to them ... I’m super happy to be back.”
For the Mankato Area Youth Baseball Association, practice didn’t resume Monday, as the situation is more complicated. MAYBA was not able to form teams prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, which the Peppers did, so starting is a more difficult proposition.
In a text message, president John Clifford said MAYBA is expecting a decision from state youth baseball organizations today on whether or not to have a season. Their decisions will determine how MAYBA proceeds.
For Mankato United, the plan has always been to begin June 8, and the soccer club will stick with that despite being able to practice now.
The Minnesota Youth Soccer Association has already canceled summer league games, so 9U-19U players won’t get to play, but Mankato United is still planning to hold a six-week skills program in the summer for player development.
Thompson is planning to have his softball team practice three times a week for now, as a return to games is still nowhere in sight. He threw July 6 out as a possible return date, but admitted it’s all still speculation at this point.
So for now, practice will have to do.
“Even if we don’t have games, at least this is something,” he said. “I want to see kids out playing ball. Sitting around watching TV ... not the healthiest.”
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.