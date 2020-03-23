Following last year’s National Pro Fastpitch season, the Aussie Peppers left southern Minnesota in a perfect spot.
The level of competition in NPF was every bit as good as the Australian national softball program had hoped, and the players seamlessly transitioned to life in the United States.
Spending the summer in Mankato was then further validated when the national team ran the table at the Asia/Oceania Olympic qualifier last September at Shanghai, China.
“It’s very ideal for us to be involved in the NPF,” Peppers coach Laing Harrow said in a phone interview. “Just to have an opportunity to play against the level of competition that we really believe we need.”
Despite the arrangement working out so well last summer, the national team needed something different if it was going to return to Mankato in 2020. It needed a turf field.
Caswell Park was a fine training ground in 2019 because the Asia/Oceania qualifier was played on natural surfaces. However, this summer at the Olympics in Tokyo, all the games will be played on artificial turf.
Enter Franklin Rogers Park: The 2020 home of the Aussie Peppers.
“Franklin Rogers is certainly the best ballpark in southern Minnesota, and one of the best in the state,” Peppers general manager Matt Mangulis said. “You’ve got Target Field, CHS Field, and then I think you’ve got Franklin Rogers. If we didn’t have a turf option, we probably wouldn’t have gotten (the Peppers back) to Mankato.”
Added Harrow: “To be on the turf field ... it is paramount for us. The more we play on that, the more we can make adjustments to being in that environment.”
While the spread of COVID-19 continues to change daily life in the United States, the situation in Australia is not nearly as bad. As of Sunday, the continent had 1,071 confirmed cases and seven deaths according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.
Because of this, the virus has yet to affect anything training-wise.
The team recently finished a five-day camp at the Australian Institute of Sport, and players have since gone back to their home states. They will now practice in a distance training environment, as planned prior to the outbreak.
That includes three skills sessions, along with three weight room sessions, each week at various Olympic training facilities. There are coaches in each region of the continent who work with the players.
“The institutes where they do their strength and conditioning are pretty much for Olympic athletes only,” Harrow said. “We’ll be very happy if that can continue and everyone stays healthy.”
While things are pretty settled for the national team as of now, both Harrow and Mangulis realize there is plenty of uncertainty ahead.
The Peppers are slated to open the NPF season May 29 with a road game against the Cleveland Comets, but that is in question based on how things go in both the United States and Australia.
Things get even more complicated because of the international travel involved, and the quarantines that go with it. Two of the other four teams in the league are also international and will be using the league as an Olympic training ground like the Peppers. This includes the Italian national team, which is seeing its home country get hit extremely hard by the virus.
“Even if the virus is waning, there still could be quarantines that affect our schedule,” Mangulis said. “It’s still just a guessing game at this point.”
Beyond NPF, there are major questions about whether or not the Tokyo games should take place as currently scheduled, as many athletes and governing bodies have called for them to be pushed back a year. However, despite the growing concern, the International Olympic Committee has remained steadfast in saying the games will go on as planned.
From a softball standpoint, the national team has no games scheduled between now and the start of the NPF season, so things should continue to be fairly normal for the next six weeks.
Harrow currently has 20 players in the fold but needs to select a final roster of 15 by June, 24.
“Communication is open and we’re keeping up to date with the changing goal posts,” Harrow said. “For right now, it’s normal as if we were planning to head to Mankato at the end of May.”
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.