MANKATO — The Mankato Area Girls Fastpitch Association will induct five members to the Peppers Hall of Fame on Saturday during its eighth annual banquet at the Mankato Eagles Club.
The group includes Ashley (Goettl) Hanley, Angie Kopp, Lizzy Karp, Megan Greenwood Fitzloff and Molly Biehn Becker.
Here’s a look at each of the inductees:
Ashley (Goettl) Hanley: Hanley played for the Mankato Peppers from 1999 to 2009. She was an all-state player for Mankato West, helping the Scarlets to second- and sixth-place finishes at the state high school tournament. She then went on to play softball at Wisconsin-River Falls, earning all-conference and all-region honors and helping the Falcons reach the regional championship game. She was also an academic All-American and the WIAC’s nominee for NCAA Woman of the year in 2013.
Angie Kopp: Kopp did not play or coach softball for the Mankato Peppers, however, she was a mom who wanted to help make softball a lifelong passion for each and every girl who did play, working as the Peppers’ organization manager from 2005-2011 and 2012-2014. Kopp graduated from New Ulm High School and attended Minnesota State University where she earned a degree in industrial and organizational psychology. The birth of her twins, Kelsey and Tyler, in 1997 while living in Chicago prompted a move home to raise her kids. She has been working as Taylor Corporation for 27 years.
Lizzy Karp: Karp played eight seasons for the Mankato Peppers, starting when she was 10 years old. During that time, she played in multiple state and national tournaments, winning three state championships. Karp graduated in 2010 from Mankato Loyola, where she played varsity softball for six years and was the starting catcher for five. During her time, the Crusaders placed third at the state tournament. She attended Wisconsin-Madison where she earned a bachelor’s degree in English and criminal justice in 2014 and went on to earn a law degree from William Mitchell in 2017. She is currently working as a public defender in Hennepin County.
Megan Greenwood Fitzloff: Fitzloff started playing for the Mankato Peppers at the age of 12 and continued to play through 18U. She was a catcher at Mankato West before graduating in 2001. She attended Minnesota Duluth and played softball for the Bulldogs for a year and a half. She graduated from the UMD in 2005 with a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education. Fitzloff has three children and has coached her daughters for the past seven years in the Little Peppers, Southern Star and fall leagues.
Molly Biehn Becker: Becker played on Peppers teams for nine years, taking part in two 16U state championships and playing in two national tournaments. She went on to play college softball at Gustavus Adolphus where she recently was inducted into the athletics hall of fame. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in nursing and is a registered nurse at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. Becker and and her husband, Brian, live in Rosemount.
