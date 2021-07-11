MANKATO — Jack Pexa knew the plan.
Last year, he trailed by five shots early in the final round, but he dominated the par-5s and rolled to a two-stroke victory at the Loren Krugel Invitational golf tournament at the Mankato Golf Club.
On Sunday, he was down five strokes with 18 holes to play, and bogeyed the par-3 third hole.
“There’s five par-5s, and you have to take advantage of them,” Pexa said. “If you can sneak in a birdie somewhere else, you’re golden.”
Pexa shot a final-round 67 to win the 73rd annual by two strokes over past champion J.B. Lloyd. The 26-year-old birdied all of the five par-5s to take the lead, and clinched the victory by making 15-foot birdie putts on the par-4 15th and par-3 16th.
“Those were good holes to birdie,” he said.
Pexa shot even-par 71 in Saturday’s opening round, then shot 36 on the first nine holes Sunday. He credited his playing partners — Kyle Viehl, Joe Abdo and Jack Nasby — for creating a stress-free environment.
“When you have a comfortable group, it’s playing golf on any Sunday and you kind of forget you’re playing in a tournament,” he said. “Then, it’s just golf.”
Pexa hasn’t been able to play in as many tournaments the last two years because of professional and family conflicts. He plays about once per week at New Prague Golf Club, and he plans to play in The Resorter’s on Aug. 1-7 at Alexandria and the Minnesota Golf Association’s Four-Ball on Aug. 16-18 at Brackett’s Crossing.
But the Krugel is always on the Pexa family calendar.
“This is big for my family,” he said. “My mom and dad love coming here, and my future brother-in-law played this year. Hopefully, my brother and my brother-in-law can make it next year. It’s a family event.”
Lloyd, who won Krugel championships in 2002, 2006, 2008, 2011, 2013 and 2014, finished at 176 (70-36-70). Joe Abdo placed third at 178 (70-37-71), with 2018 and 2910 champion Joe Johnson (72-36-71) and Zach Christianson (69-33-77) tied for fourth at 179.
The flight winners were Jeff Stadheim in the executive (72-73—145), Timothy Cain in the first (73-74—147), Jay Nessler in the second (82-77—159), Mark Monson in the third (75-83—158), Andy Nessler in the fourth (79-92—171), Chad Mohr in the fifth (87-91—178) and Whitey Voss in the golden (102-100—202).
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.