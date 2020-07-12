MANKATO — Jack Pexa made a triple bogey on the fourth hole of the final round, hitting a ball into the hazard that pushed him over par for the tournament and five strokes behind the leader with 23 holes to play.
But he settled in and finished the first nine holes at three-over par, setting up a spectacular final 18.
"I knew I still have five par-5s that were reachable in two, and if I could get them, I could still make things interesting," Pexa said. "Sometimes, you have to forget about (a bad hole) and get back to it."
Pexa shot a five-under-par 65 in the final round Sunday, winning the 72nd annual Loren Krugel Invitational at Mankato Golf Club. He overcame a rough start Sunday to produce four birdies and an eagle in the first seven holes of the final 18 to win by two strokes, shooting 69-38-65—172.
"I knew when I made birdie on the par-3 (No. 3) that I had a chance," the left-hander said. "That's a tough hole, with a tough pin position. I knew I could get going after that."
First-round leader Jack Nasby was still in front until he bogeyed the 13th hole. Nasby was four back but gained two strokes by making birdie on the par-3 16th hole. However, a bogey on 17 offset the birdie on the finishing hole to get within two at 174 (67-36-71).
Pexa made a 10-foot par save on 15, after taking an unplayable lie, and his 15-foot par save on 17th clinched the victory.
"I had that same putt on 17 earlier in the day, and I made it for birdie," Pexa said. "I just had to trust the line."
Pexa, 25, who grew up in New Prague, said he has only played about 10 rounds of golf this summer, spending extra time with work and two young children. He hasn't played in many tournaments, but he's played the Krugel in four of the last five years.
"It was finally good to put two good rounds together," he said.
Ben Laffen finished third at 175 (7-37-67), shooting the low score on the final 18. Zach Christianson placed fourth at 177 (70-37-70), followed by Josh Blackman at 178 (71-35-72) and Lucas Bigger at 179 (72-37-70).
John Brellentin won the executive flight at 146 (73-73), while Thomas Krueger won the first flight at 155 (78-77). Other flight winners were Stewart Brody in the second (74-82—156), Roger Landwehr in the third (78-77—155), Jay Nessler in the fourth (84-86—170), Jon Willette in the fifth (92-88—180) and Ray Knoss in the sixth (97-98—195).
Bl;ake Onkka won the championship flight, non-qualifiers flight at 75-72--147.
