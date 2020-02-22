HUTCHINSON -- Mankato West's Charlie Pickell and Mankato East's Kolin Baier both qualified for the state tournament by winning their respective weight class at Saturday's Section 2AA wrestling meet.
Pickell took first at 132 pounds, pinning his first opponent and winning a 17-4 decision in the semifinals. He won the championship match with a fall in 4:56.
Baier pinned his way through the 195-pound class, recording falls in 1:12, 3:36 and 1:24 in the finals.
Waseca qualified four wrestlers for the state tournament. Mason Gehloff won the 113-pound title with a 1-0 decision in the finals, and Jacob Herzog took first at 285, pinning his final opponent in 5:41. Luke Osweiler (120) and Christian Rodriguez (138) each had to win a true-second match to advance to the state meet.
St. Peter's Wareke Gillette and Eli Hunt each won a section championship. Gillette took first at 152, recording a 3-1 decision in the finals. Hunt had a 13-4 decision in the championship match.
Tri-City United qualified four wrestlers for the state meet. Caleb Whipps was the champion at 138, winning by fall in 4:56 in the final match. Brody Rud (170), Riley O'Malley (182) and Jose Reyes (195) each finished second in their class.
The state meet will begin Friday at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
