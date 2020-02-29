If Mankato West wrestler Charlie Pickell ever tells you his two losses in the state finals in 2018 and 2019 never bothered him, don’t believe it for a second.
On Saturday the senior broke that string of losses by defeating Mitchel Petersen of Byron to win the Class AA, 132-pound championship at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. It was Pickell’s third state title.
About an hour later, Mankato East senior Kolin Baier shocked the arena by pinning No. 1 seed Dawson Kellogg in 5:23 in the Class, 195-pound finale. Baier had lost to Kellogg twice in their previous meetings at the Rumble on the Red in Fargo.
Pickell had not problem savoring his state tourney win.
“It’s amazing,” he said. “Those two losses in the finals haunted me. I let them go before the match and just wrestled my style.”
The triumph caps the career of one of the most celebrated wrestlers in Mankato history. He ends with a 240-27 career record, He also has 143 falls and 857 takedowns.
Saturday’s win puts Pickell in rarified company. He joins Stan Christ of Mankato High and Cody Adams of Mankato East as the only three-time state champions in Mankato history.
“I really wanted this,” Pickell said. “I know I worked harder then everybody I wrestled against. I deserved it.”
For Baier, winning a state championship was definitely on his check list. Pinning his way through the tournament was not.
“That’s quite a feat,” East coach Jon Dierks said. “I don’t know if anybody predicted that.”
Baier’s win enables him to follow in the footsteps of his dad who won a state high school championship in South Dakota in the 1980s. It also ended a match in which he trailed the whole way before taking Kellogg down with a lateral drop and finishing off the pin with 37 seconds left.
“I got his arm and looked at my coaches and they were nodding yes, yes,” Baier said. “He had been blocking my throws the whole match but I went for it.”
Baier is just the third wrestler in Mankato East history to win a state title. Adams did it three times in the 1990s and Logan Swanson did it in 2016.
Neither Pickell nor Baier will be taking any time off in the near future. Pickell starts training for senior nationals next week, and Baier begins weight training for the fall football season at Bethel right away.
“I can’t let up,” said Baier. “I want to be the best.”
