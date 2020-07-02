Like the Lynx, the Wild have a relatively short history, but there hasn’t been nearly as much success.
I considered making former North Stars eligible, but ultimately decided against taking that route, as I haven’t done that with the previous editions. Remember, no coaches will be included, and there’s no strict criteria for inclusion.
Here’s Mount Wildmore.
Mikko Koivu: He’s never been a dominant player, but he sure has been steady for a lot of years.
Because of that, Koivu is plenty deserving.
In 15 years with the franchise, Koivu has put his name all over the record book. He’s the franchise’s all-time leader in games played, points, assists and plus/minus. Koivu also has an all-star appearance under his belt.
On top of his accomplishments on the ice, Koivu is so respected off the ice by his teammates. After Sidney Crosby and Zdeno Chara, he’s tied with Alex Ovechkin as the third-longest tenured captain in the league. He was first given the ‘C’ for the 2009-10 season.
Marian Gaborik: Injuries always seemed to hold Gaborik back, but at his best, he was the most electric offensive player in franchise history.
Gaborik is the franchise’s leader in goals with 219, despite ranking eighth in games played with only 502. He ranks second in points to Koivu but is first in points per game at .87.
His 83-point season in 2007-08 is the best in franchise history, and he likely would have put up more like that had he stayed in Minnesota past his age 26 season.
Ryan Suter: When it comes to defenseman, Suter clearly stands alone, and he was an easy choice for this list.
He’s third all-time in plus/minus and fourth in points. On top of that, the massive minutes Suter was able to play in his prime and still plays are invaluable for any hockey team. There just aren’t many players fit enough or smart enough to do it.
Like Koivu, he’s not a flashy player, but he’s as steady as they come. It wouldn’t be surprising if Suter was one day picked for the Hockey of Hall Fame.
Zach Parise: A local product, there were massive expectations when Parise and Suter made the decision to come to Minnesota together.
While it still hasn’t resulted in a deep playoff run, they made the Wild very solid, and Praise has been a big part of that.
A hard-working, two-way forward, Parise is an absolute joy to watch. He’s always been a little undersized, but he’s got some of the softest hands in the league, and that has translated into plenty of pretty goals on tips and deflections in front of the net.
Like Gaborik, injuries have always held him back during his Wild tenure, but he’s still third on both the all-time points and goals list.
It’s a shame the Parise, Suter, Koivu trio has never gotten to play in June.
Kevin Dudley is a Free Press staff writer. Email him at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com, and follow him on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
