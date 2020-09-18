Ryan Dufault was planning to spend his Friday nights playing quarterback for the Waseca football team, but since that’s not happening this fall, at least not yet, he’s playing as much basketball as possible, trying to hone his skills and catch the eye of college recruiters.
The senior point guard is playing the next four Friday nights in the Minnesota Rise league, which has invited some of the top boys and girls players to compete, with teams mixed so that high school teammates don’t play together.
“It’s fun to play with other players from southern Minnesota because we all know each other,” Dufault said. “It’s kinda cool because a lot of us are friends and have played together in the summer.”
The Minnesota Rise basketball club has brought back its fall invitation-only basketball league, playing Friday nights and Saturday afternoons at the Lake Crystal Area Recreation Center. The league features 40 boys on five teams and 45 girls on five teams, each playing two games a week.
“With no football this year, Friday nights opened up for the boys league, and with no volleyball, that’s opened up Saturdays for the girls,” said Kory Kettner, director of Minnesota Rise. “It’s great competition against high-quality players who want to improve their games. Our coaches are great so it’s an opportunity for kids to hear some different things.”
The league features plenty of college-bound players, including Will Tschetter of Stewartville, who has committed to Michigan. Waseca’s Kyreese Willingham has committed to Minnesota State, and Mankato East junior B.J. Omot is already getting Division I interest. Mankato West’s Bri Stoltzman has committed to Southwest Minnesota State.
Kettner ran a boys league a couple of years ago, with games on Sunday. At that time, there wasn’t enough interest in a girls league. Back then, games were played on Sundays.
One of the features of the league is that college coaches have been invited. With the pandemic-interrupted offseason, college coaches have been limited in their recruiting, so this is an additional opportunity for coaches to see players and players to impress coaches.
Kettner has established several health protocols for the league. Each player can have only one person come into the gym and watch, temperature checks are administered at the door, masks are worn when not playing and the gym gets sanitized throughout the day. No additional fans are allowed in the gym.
“I think everybody is just excited to get out of the house and do something,” Kettner said. “I’ve been pretty happy with the turnout from college coaches, and the kids have just been happy to play.”
Dufault played in six summer tournaments and is now also playing in weekly leagues on Saturdays and Sundays. He’s also been offered a scholarship at Minot State, and he’s made visits to Bemidji State and St. John’s. He also said he’s talked with Minnesota State, Sioux Falls, Mary and St. Thomas.
“I haven’t thought much about (a timeline),” Dufault said. “I might make my decision before the season or I might play out my senior year and hopefully get more offers.”
The league will run for four more weeks, with each team playing two games per night.
