Going into the final weekend of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference’s regular season, the Minnesota State men’s and women’s basketball teams are in the top four of their division, but their spot is hardly safe.
The conference has limited the conference tournament to just the top four teams in the North and South, with eight men’s and eight women’s teams meeting at Sioux Falls, South Dakota, next weekend to compete for the NCAA’s automatic berths.
Since teams haven’t played the same number of games, and every team has reached the minimum games to be considered for postseason, the seeding will be determined by winning percentage.
The Minnesota State men’s team (8-6, 7-5 in South) is in a fairly comfortable position, sitting third in the South with a half-game lead over Augustana and a full game up on Sioux Falls and Winona State. The Mavericks play at Concordia-St. Paul (1-11, 0-8), which has struggled under former Bethany Lutheran coach Matt Fletcher.
The Mavericks can still finish anywhere from first to sixth in the division, though one victory this weekend might be enough and two will certainly clinch a playoff berth. The division is so balanced at the top that anything is possible in the postseason tournament.
When the Mavericks shoot the ball well, they can beat any team in the league. The offense seems to inspire the defense, which can be very good. The team is shooting 39.2% from 3-point range so it’s possible for the Mavericks’ offense to find some consistency with five players averaging at least 9 points per game.
But we’ve also seen things go very badly, with three losses of 15 points or more.
The Minnesota State women’s team (8-5, 7-4) is tied for third in the South, a half-game ahead of Southwest Minnesota State and just a game behind first-place Augustana.
The balance in the division also makes it possible for Minnesota State to finish anywhere from first to fifth. However, this week’s opponent — Concordia-St. Paul — is also one of the teams fighting for a playoff berth, so it’s going to be an interesting, intense pair of games at Bresnan Arena this weekend.
The women’s team is known for its full-court defense, creating 24.2 turnovers per game and wearing down opponents. The Mavericks are still looking for consistency in the half-court offense, shooting just 38.2% from the field, 30.3% from 3-point range and 65.1% at the free-throw line.
At this point last season, Minnesota State made a spirited run at the conference tournament. Of course, that means nothing this season. But with splits in five of the six series, it’s tough to predict a long winning streak.
The season has flown by quickly, and teams have dodged COVID-19 well enough to play a meaningful schedule. The biggest games begin next week.
Minnesota State isn’t among the top eight men’s and women’s teams in the region so the only way to qualify for the NCAA tournament is to win the Northern Sun tournament. The way the season has gone, it wouldn’t be shocking if the men or women won the Northern Sun tournament, nor would it be a surprise if either lost in the quarterfinals.
But first, those teams need to qualify for the tournament.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
