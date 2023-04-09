By Chad Courrier
The Mankato West baseball program is coming off the most successful season in program history.
There’s also a mountain-sized rebuild in front of first-year coach Scott Kaminski.
“With all the talent that graduated last year, there was also a lot of talented players that couldn’t get on the field,” Kaminski said. “Now these guys will get a chance to play, and this group feels like it has something to prove.”
West opens the season on Tuesday with a game at Albert Lea. The Scarlets are coming off a historic season, having lost 4-3 in eight innings to Benilde-St. Margaret’s in the Class AAA championship game in June at Target Field.
“Having been around all those seniors last year, I saw how they helped the younger players develop,” senior Jace Liebl said. “I want to be that guy this year. I think the younger kids will be ready.”
Liebl, one of the captains, is the most experienced returning hitter. He batted .288 last season with two home runs and 13 RBIs.
Kaminski, who has previous coaching experience at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, could see Liebl’s experience and productivity during a short trip to Arizona last month.
“He was hitting everything off the fence,” Kaminski said. “I’m excited to see what he can do this season.”
Liebl will anchor the infield at first base, along with Greg Meidl and Derek Stierlen.
Brandon Hinrichsen, Zach Benson and Brody Koberoski could see time at second base, with Will Vosburg, Jude Etter and Koberoski playing at third base.
Wilson Magers and Benson will play at shortstop, with Zach Kammerer and Adam Timm at catcher.
The outfielders will be Caleb Corcoran, Talay Sartell, Ty Neils, Mason DuRose and Carter Michel.
“I think our sticks will be good,” Liebl said. “We have some good pitchers that should get better.”
Magers is the only returning pitcher with varsity experience, though he pitched only 3 innings last season. Other pitchers will be DuRose, Benson, Kaylor Chamberlain and Neils, with Meidl serving as the closer.
The Scarlets have four games in the first week of the season, and likely a condensed schedule the rest of the season because of the long winter, so Kaminski said there will be a lot of pitchers getting work early.
“These guys have a commitment to baseball, and they all get along so well together,” Kaminski said. “It’s so much fun to come to practice and watch them work.”
Liebl is especially excited, with the Arizona trip getting everything ramped up.
“I’ve been excited since the last day of last season,” he said. “I like hitting with the guys and talking about the season.”
