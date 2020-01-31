Big Nine Conference leader Red Wing's 3-point barrage Friday night detoured a spirited effort by the Mankato East girls basketball team as the Wingers coasted to a 74-47 win at the East gym.
After freshman guard Peyton Stevermer's layup off an assist from sophomore forward Lexi Karge closed the gap to 29-22 at the half, the hot-shooting Wingers (18-2 overall, 14-2 in Big Nine) began the second 18 minutes with a 13-2 burst which produced a 42-24 lead on freshman guard Sydnee Rahn's right-wing 3-pointer with 12:48 to go.
All in all, the Wingers connected on 14 of 24 from 3-point range for 58.3 percent and 27 of 48 overall for 56.2 percent. Senior guard Kyli Nelson fired through six triples in finishing with a game-high 22 points. Junior power forward Abi Deming worked the interior for 15 points and a team-best eight rebounds while Sydnee Nelson chipped in 13 points, including a trio of 3-pointers.
"We played pretty well in the first half after that rocky start where they started off on fire," East coach Rob Stevermer said. "We kind of weathered that storm a little bit and got ourselves back in the game. We've grown up as the season has gone along and while the score might not reflect it, I was pleased with our overall effort, espcially on the offensive end."
We got some looks, we just have to get more consistent with finishing them off. We moved the ball quickly and got some good looks in the post. We know we can't hold it for a long time and still be able to feed our posts player to play inside out. We're showing some signs of progress there. They're tough to defend and as good a shooting team as they are, they might be a better passing team."
East (8-12, 7-9) got a game-opening layup from Schweim and a free-throw line jumper from Stevermer to stay even early before Kyli Nelson's three 3-pointers sparked a 15-3 surge which gave the Wingers a 19-7 lead. However, a pair of inside baskets from Karge along with Schweim's long head-on three and layup off junior guard Sydney Prybylla's diving-on-the-floor assist helped the Cougars end the half on a 15-10 run.
"We came out with a lot of energy and we had a lot of confidence in the first half," Schweim, who totaled 18 points and five rebounds, said. "We sprinted back on defense and we moved the ball around a lot on offense. We played really good defense, but they just couldn't miss from the 3-point line. We learned we need to close out on the shooters, sprint back and play really good defense. ... We've been playing as a team and things are looking up."
East, which connected on 20 of 40 from the field for 50 percent, couldn't contain the Wingers' versatile attack in the second half and never threatened. Karge ended up with 11 points and a team-best five rebounds for the Cougars, who got five points each from Prybylla and Stevermer. Red Wing controlled the boards 29-18 and committed fewer turnovers 14-9.
"We were really boxing them out in the first half and being aggressive on offense," Karge said. "Defensively, we probably could have done better on the help side, but overall we were pretty good. They're a really good shooting team and if we developed that we'd be a lot stronger. I think as a team we're learning that we can come together as a team when we play our best. ... We have to have the mind-set going into every game."
East plays Tuesday at Northfield.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.