Charlie Potts loves to run, and he loves St. Peter.
Accomplishing both goals, Potts is running all around St. Peter, visiting friends and making new ones, hoping to spread some happiness and trying to inspire in times of isolation.
“I’m more elephant than gazelle,” said Potts, taking a break during a mid-day jog. “If I can do this, maybe it will motivate others to do the same thing.”
A couple of weeks ago, inspired by the challenge of running one mile every hour for 24 hours, Potts started #RunStPeter, hoping to run on every street in the city, stopping along the way to take a selfie with another resident.
“I’m always trying to figure out some creative way to get exercise, and maybe others will do the same,” Potts said. “Now, everyone is out exercising, which is great, but this (pandemic shutdown) is tough on everybody. I’m just trying to bring a little positivity.”
Potts, 41, grew up in St. Peter, graduating from high school in 1997 and from Gustavus Adolphus in 2001. He got his doctorate from the University of Minnesota before returning to Gustavus in 2011, where he now serves as the assistant vice president for Student Life.
Potts has become an avid runner, and on Monday, he completed a run for the 1,608th consecutive day, nearly 4 1/2 years. His wife Angie, also a Gustavus grad and one of the top scorers in the history of the women’s basketball program, is about a month behind that streak, while their 10-year-old twin sons Ethan and Owen are a week into a one-mile-a-day routine.
Potts has competed five marathons and other half-marathons, more for the challenge than the competition.
Potts has already stopped in on Gustavus men’s basketball coach Mark Hanson and St. Peter baseball coach Kurt Moelter. He’s visited his parents, and St. Peter superintendent Jeff Olson and principal Annette Engeldinger.
On Monday, he jogged to St. Peter boys basketball coach Sean Keating’s house for the selfie.
“It’s been cool to follow him,” Keating said. “He’s always looking for something fun to do. He’s got that run streak, which I’m not sure how and why? But I think the people he visits get a kick out of it.”
Each day, Potts crosses off another street on his St. Peter map, stopping along the way to see longtime friends or make new ones, finding the proper mix of social distancing and interaction.
“It’s so amazing what’s going on (with the COVID-19 pandemic), so when I started, I just thought I’d run past people I know,” Potts said. “But why not go see the lady who sells me donuts every Monday? There’s a lot of people out there that seem to be doing OK.”
