MANKATO — The Minnesota State men's hockey team needed to win Saturday in the CCHA semifinals to be guaranteed another game.
Lose, and the PairWise situation doesn't look good.
The MSU power play stayed hot, scoring three more goals in a 7-2 victory over Ferris State at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
It wasn't a strong start for the Mavericks.
Ferris State's Connor McGrath got the game's first goal at 15:32 of the first period, the result of an MSU breakdown in front of its own goal.
The game turned midway through the first, and MSU's Christian Fitzgerald eventually tied it at 18:32. Just 28 seconds later at 19:00, David Silye fired a high wrist shot home to make it 2-1 Mavericks, a score that held into the first intermission.
Brendan Furry scored MSU's second power-play goal of the game at 3:27 of the third, and Cade Borchardt's one-timer made it 4-1 at 9:07 of the second.
The Bulldogs played well down the stretch in the second, and made it 4-2 at 10:51, but MSU regained control in the third.
Ondrej Pavel scored on a breakaway at 12:17 of the third, and Lucas Sowder added an empty-net goal at 15:14. Jake Livingstone capped the scoring with MSU's third power-play goal at 16:42.
The MSU power is now 10-for-15 in its last four games.
Shots on goal favored the Mavericks 39-21. Keenan Rancier made 19 saves to get his 18th win of the season.
The Mavericks (24-12-1) will host fourth-seeded Northern Michigan in the CCHA championship game Saturday at the Event Center. The Wildcats beat No. 2 Michigan Tech on the road in the other semifinal.
This story will be updated later.
