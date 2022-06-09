MANKATO — The Mankato Area Softball Association will induct two members into its Hall of Fame at a banquet Friday night, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Morson Ario VFW.
Social hour runs from 6:30-7:30 p.m., with a short ceremony following. It is open to the public.
This year’s inductees are longtime players Glen Prechel and Gary Guentzel, who are both approaching 50 years of softball
Prechel began his career playing with brothers, cousins and neighbors in 1974 in Waseca before going on to play intramural softball in college along with leagues in Mankato, Owatonna, Albert Lea and Roseville.
He spent his early years playing in the outfield before taking the mound.
“The two questions I hear most when I come in contact with former teammates is, ‘Are you still playing?’ and ‘Are you ever going to quit?’ “ Prechel said. “My reply is ‘they’ll probably going to have to carry me off the field at some point.
“I can’t get enough of it because of the sense of accomplishment and satisfaction of a timely hit or a well-placed pitch. But none of that is possible without all the other guys on the team. Watching their hitting, catching and running is just as satisfying. ... Some things are just fun; that’s what softball is to me.”
Guentzel, called “The Rocket” because of a strong arm, started playing when he was 17 and has been a fixture on the local scene since, while also playing year-round in the west Metro and Arizona.
He’s played most positions but has always been fond of rover, along with shortstop. Some of his favorite teams include Bethlehem Lutheran Church, J-Longs, DeGrood’s, Spinners Bar, Jerry’s Body Shop and Kost Towing.
Guentzel is usually seen around the ball fields introducing himself to other teams or to anyone he doesn’t know.
“My philosophy is that the other team is not the enemy,” he said. “They are guys like me, playing a kid’s game in an old man’s body. Many have become good friends of mine, and I love to play ball, kiss my girl before every inning and drink a beverage after the game.”
