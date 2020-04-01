If you’re a prep athlete or coach involved in a spring sport, this is what you dream about.
The ice is off the lakes, the snow is off the ground, the temperatures are well into the 50s ... and it’s just April 1.
If you didn’t know any better, you’d expect to hear the ping of a baseball or golf ball while walking by a park or course. Or the sound of a large crowd or a starter gun going off when driving by the local stadium.
A silent opponent has taken those sounds away from local athletes for the time being, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread throughout the country.
“Mentally, it’s really hard for me to comprehend the idea of not having a track season,” Mankato East junior distance runner Eve Anderson said. “Exploring the possibility of running in college was going to be something I wanted to look for. It’s kind of overwhelming not knowing for sure what the season is going to bring.”
However, without practice, games or even fitness centers, Anderson and other prep athletes are still finding ways to stay ready should they get to resume playing the sports they love.
“Most of us, if not all of us are doing something to stay in golf shape,” Mankato East golfer Aaron Brennan said. “In case the season does start, we’ll be in the right place.”
As a distance runner, Anderson knows she has it easier than other prep athletes because she can train on the roads.
Her days start at 8 a.m., when she goes on a run with her brother who also runs track. Despite all the changes to Anderson’s daily life, she’s been able to maintain her normal mileage for this time of year, while running six days a week as she usually does.
Many of the other members of the East girls track team have had a similar experience, as coach Joy Visto has been giving the athletes workouts via Google Classroom.
When it comes to lacrosse, the proposition isn’t as easy. Ben Kies, a student at Mankato West, is doing what he can, but his options are limited. Prior to the schools shutting down, Kies was able to get a net so that he could practice shooting, but he has no one to play with.
He has spent time practicing his stick handling, and uses a brick wall outside his house to play wall ball. Kies also makes it a priority to run each day, as the sport requires plenty of cardiovascular fitness.
It’s a similar situation for Brennan, who also plays a skills-based sport that requires space. However, Brennan practices all winter, so he’s well prepared.
For his long-game, he hits balls into a net with his driver and irons. He’s also able to work on the short-game with a putting green in his basement. For cardio, he makes sure to mix in runs and bike rides, as walking 18 holes can cause a dip in play if the fitness isn’t where it needs to be.
“Just trying to keep the swing and not lose anything until we’re actually able to go out on the course,” Brennan said. “It’s still not the real thing, but it’s better than nothing.”
With sports delayed through at least May 1, this will continue to be reality for high school athletes in the coming weeks. And while the uncertainty is difficult, the goals that have always driven these athletes will continue to drive them.
For Kies, it’s hoping the Mankato lacrosse team, in only its fifth season, will have a chance to build off last year’s breakthrough 9-5 campaign. The team has 17 seniors who have become extremely close as they’ve built up the program together.
Brennan, a senior, is hoping that his fourth and final section meet can be the one that finally takes him to state.
Anderson already holds the East record in the 3,200-meter run, and has plans to continue running for years to come.
Mankato boys lacrosse coach Jamie Kunst knows that athletes like Kies, Anderson and Brennan may not get a chance to pursue those goals this spring. However, he feels the work they’re putting in in the face of so much uncertainty will serve them well long after they’re done with sports.
“In high school athletics, it’s all about the process. It’s really the only reason I coach,” Kunst said. “With that, we’ve certainly got a curveball on this one, but the reality is that there are a lot of lifelong lessons that come with some of the adversity that we’re facing.”
