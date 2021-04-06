MANKATO — As most high school baseball teams prepare to open the season this week, varsity experience will be a rare commodity.
With the 2020 season washed out by the pandemic, this year’s crop of returning seniors has little to no varsity playing time. But, since all teams are coming back from the same situation, that lack of varsity grit probably won’t be a major factor in the 2021 season.
All three Mankato teams open the season this week: East plays at Faribault in a noon game Saturday; Loyola plays at 5 p.m. Thursday against Minnesota Valley Lutheran at New Ulm’s Mueller Park; and West hosts Rochester Century at 5 p.m. Thursday at ISG Field (formerly Franklin Rogers Park).
Mankato East
Head coach Micah Degner has about 54 kids out for the team in grades 9-12, which is typical for the Cougars. That means East should field a varsity, a junior varsity and a B-squad team this spring.
Senior Jared Grams is one of the top returning players even though he has just one game of varsity experience from his sophomore season. He’ll pitch and play shortstop and third base, depending on who’s on the mound.
Junior Matthew Werk is also back and should see a lot of action at short and on the hill. Senior Ben Snaza is close to 100% after having back-to-back ACL surgeries on the same knee. He’ll probably spend most of his time at third base to start the season and then, once he is cleared, will do some pitching.
Three more seniors should see plenty of action: Jacob Schreiber is a first baseman, and Tanner Borchardt and Calin Jacobs are pitcher/outfielders.
Junior Kyle Bridger is expected to start at catcher.
“We have a lot of spots that are up for grabs,” Degner said. “Schreiber, Grams and Snaza should provide power in the middle of the lineup. We have decent depth at pitcher, which will help us, too.”
The Cougars are coming off a 15-3 regular season from 2019.
Mankato LoyolaThe Crusaders will have to be versatile as they have just 17 players in grades 9-12. Loyola has scheduled a handful of Saturday games to enable players on the back end of the roster to get some playing time.
Fifth-year head coach Jeff Reese lost a large crop of talented seniors from last season and his returning players will have to develop some seasoning quickly. One guy who won’t is senior Caleb Fogal, who has been the team’s starting catcher since middle school.
“When I first got here, they told me there was an eighth-grader who could start at catcher,” Reese said. “I was a little skeptical, but he proved he could handle it right away. We expect him to do some pitching and play some shortstop this season, too.”
Senior pitcher/outfielder Logan Carlson is on board after transferring from St. James to start the school year. Fellow seniors Matthew Gartner (pitcher/shortstop), Jacob Reynolds (second base) and Jacob Brockhouse (catcher/first base) will also contribute.
One guy Reese is excited to see play is senior catcher Bryce Schwab. He transferred from Texas for the 2019-20 school year, but like everybody else, saw the spring of 2020 go down the drain.
“He’s looked pretty good in practice,” Reese said. “He may enable us to use Caleb in some other spots because we have good depth behind the plate.”
Sophomores Mason Stoffel (pitcher/catcher/outfield), Lawson Godfrey (pitcher/infield), Carter Zimmerman (outfield/pitcher) and Jake Sizer (pitcher) should get ample playing time and give the Crusaders plenty of depth on the mound.
Outfielder Jake Eichers has returned and freshman Jaxon Libby from Immanuel Lutheran is poised to break into the lineup.
“We have good team speed, and I love to run to put pressure on the defense,” Reese said. “We have four or five kids that will always have the green light on the base paths unless I give the stop sign.”
The Crusaders were 17-5 two years ago.
Mankato West
The Scarlets are one of the rare teams who have a decent amount of varsity returners. Jack Foster and Ben Maes have graduated, but most of the starting lineup from two years ago is back.
That’s good news for first-year head coach Sam Stier, who guided the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown program for six years before coming to West to be the ninth-grade coach last season. He replaces long-time skipper Ethan Anderson, who retired after the 2020 campaign.
Heading up this year’s crop of players should be seniors Nic Cook, Max Goertzen and Jacob Maes, along with juniors Tanner Shumski, Zander Dittbenner and Lou Magers. All have extensive varsity experience and played about 22 games last July in place of the Legion and VFW seasons.
“Most of these guys have been playing ball for a long time,” said Stier, who graduated from Austin Pacelli High School and played at Bethany Lutheran College. “Plus, they’ve had success in other sports during the fall and winter seasons. They should be ready to pop from Day 1.”
Also in the mix for extensive playing time this spring are Ryan Haley, Riley Bersaw and Luke Johnson. Johnson and Maes are the team’s primary catchers and both have been working extensively at developing their pitch calling.
Shortstop should be manned most of the time by either Magers or Hayden Mellen, depending on who’s pitching.
“We have some decent power, and we have pretty good team speed, too,” Stier said. “We want to be aggressive but smart on the base paths. Most of these guys have a goal to steal at least one base a game. That’s the kind of attitude we like on offense.”
