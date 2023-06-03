The Free Press
NEW ULM — Mankato East scored eight runs in the first inning and defeated Marshall 13-0 in five innings at the Section 2AAA baseball tournament Saturday at Mueller Park.
Nicholas Werk led off the game with a triple. Riston Wojcik was 3 for 4 with three RBIs, and Owen Studtman had two hits and two RBIs. Dylan Kopesky was 2 for 3 with an RBI.
Wojcik pitched the complete game, allowing four hits with five strikeouts.
East (14-8) plays No. 1 seed New Prague in the winners’ bracket final at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Johnson Park. New Prague defeated St. Peter 9-1 on Saturday.
Mankato West stayed alive in the Section 2AAA tournament by defeating Worthington 10-4 and Marshall 7-5 in eight innings.
Against Worthington, the Scarlets scored six runs in the second inning top take the lead.
Derek Stierlen and Ty Neils each had two hits and two RBIs, and Zach Kammerer added a hit and two RBIs. Kaleb Corcoran and Adam Timm each had an RBI.
Brody Koberoski got the win in relief, allowing one run on three hits with two walks and eight strikeouts in four innings.
In the second game, Stierlen had three hits and two RBIs, including the go-ahead hit in the eighth.
Talay Sartell and Wilson Magers each had a hit and RBI, and Mason DuRose, Zach Benson and Corcoran each had an RBI.
Kaylor Chamberlain pitched a complete game, allowing four earned runs on six hits and six walks with five strikeouts.
West (12-11) will play Albert Lea, which defeated St. Peter 5-4, on Tuesday at Mueller Park.
Section 2A
Lawson Godfrey had two hits, but Springfield eliminated Mankato Loyola 3-0 at ISG Field.
Loyola finishes the season at 13-8.
Springfield plays Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s in an elimination game Tuesday.
