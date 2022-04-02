Prep baseball season is back, and the local teams are excited to begin a new season.
There’s plenty of returning talent on all three Mankato teams, and each is hoping to make some noise come playoff time.
Here’s a look at each team.
Mankato West
While the high-powered Scarlets graduated a handful of talented seniors, head coach Sam Stier begins his second season with a wealth of returning talent from last year’s 21-3 club which captured the Big Nine Conference title and finished as the Section 2AAA runner-up.
Senior third baseman/pitcher Louis Magers comes off a season where he hit .388 with a .508 on base percentage while scoring 21 runs and driving in 24 runs. Senior outfielder/pitcher Zander Dittbenner garnished a .373 batting average with 25 runs, 12 RBIs and 10 stolen bases. Senior outfielder Ryan Haley produced a .298 average while totaling 20 runs, 18 RBIs and 19 stolen bases.
“The best thing about last year was the implementation of some aggressive base running,” Stier said. “We need to be smarter in all phases of the game. I can’t thank the seniors enough for how they were ready to go right away. They didn’t give us much wiggle room to give the juniors the playing time we expected.
“This year’s team also knows how to play the game. We need to let them have their freedom in certain situations. I learned a lot in the Section playoffs and you can credit Marshall for that. Our entire pitching staff is back so that experience is going to be very valuable for us. We didn’t give up any more than five runs in a game last year so we’re very excited about our pitching staff.”
Senior Big Nine Pitcher of the Year Tanner Shumski went 8-1 a year ago with a 1.48 ERA while striking out 50 in 52 innings pitched. Dittbenner fanned 50 in 36 innings, posting a 5-1 record with a 1.15 ERA. Magers and senior Riley Bersaw were 3-1 and 3-0 respectively, with Magers posting a 3.48 ERA and Bersaw 2.54. Senior catcher Luke Johnson will also see some mound time after not allowing an earned run in 11 innings.
“All these guys have been doing the extra work so we just have to put them in a position to succeed,” Stier said. “This is a talented group so we’re looking forward to getting going.”
Stier indicated four more players — senior first baseman/DH Braeden Smook, junior shortstop Zach Benson, senior second baseman Avery Stock and sophomore utility man Wilson Magers — should also see plenty of action.
West hosts Rochester Century Tuesday at ISG Field.
Mankato East
East will rely on nine seniors to hopefully build on last year’s 13-10 record. Four of those — Hunter Milow, Carson Graves, Mathew Werk and Jacob Eggert — will share the bulk of the mound work.
Werk is a solid offensive threat who hit .309 last season with an on base percentage of .438 while scoring 17 runs and collecting 12 RBIs. Eggert batted .300 with nine runs and seven RBIs while outfielder Gus Gartzke returns after hitting .291 with 10 runs and 11 RBIs. Kyle Bridger (.279, six RBIs) is back behind the plate.
“I feel we’ll have another good year,” Cougars’ coach Micah Degner said. “We lost a few pieces but we’ve got some good juniors and seniors who can fill in. We’re going to be a team that pitches well and plays good defense. I think our bats are going to be the wild card, but if we play to our potential, we could be real tough.
“This is a good group who have been here since I started and they work hard. There’s a lot of competition going on so they’re going to push each other to reach their full potential. We’ve got the guy who can produce, we just have to work on our consistency offensively because hopefully we can throw strikes and play good defense.”
Werk was 1-1 with a 3.23 ERA last season, while Milow went 1-2 with 2.58 ERA and Graves was 1-1 with 0.74 ERA. Degner also said that a trio of seniors — second baseman Alex Mitzel, pitcher Keiryn Flanagan and first baseman Landon Metcalfe — will be counted on as well.
Mankato Loyola
It’s going to be an interesting spring for Crusaders’ coach Jeff Reese as he looks to a group of youngsters to plug in a bevy of holes vacated from a year ago. Senior left fielder Jake Eichers will provide the leadership after coming off a season where he hit .281 with 19 runs and 10 RBIs.
“We don’t have much experience with Jake being our only senior,” Reese said. “We’ll be young and inexperienced so the big question mark is probably our hitting. We were pretty good one through nine last year, but after our first five or six, it’s going to be a question mark. You can win a lot of ball games with good pitching and defense so that’s what we’re looking for.
“Hopefully, we can keep the opponents scoring down and then score a few runs. There’s always question marks and I’ve always believed that if you have four or five quality players you never rebuild. This year will be a challenge to fit everything together, but it will be fun.”
Junior utility player Mason Stoffel turned in a sterling season where he hit at a .508 clip while scoring 20 runs and driving in 20 more. Junior first baseman Lawson Godfrey will also supply some punch after hitting .448 with 26 runs and 27 RBIs a year ago. He also smacked eight doubles and three home runs. Junior utility Jake Sizer hit .347 last season with 20 runs and 25 RBIs.
A pair of sophomores — outfielder Jaxson Libby and catcher Christian Theuninck — will be counted on as well. Stoffel, Godfrey, Sizer and Libby are the top pitchers for the Crusaders, who open their season Monday at ISG FIeld against Blooming Prairie.
