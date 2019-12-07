The Free Press
HOPKINS — Jax Madson had 23 points, six rebounds and eight assists in Mankato East’s 67-63 loss to DeLaSalle at the Breakdown Tip-Off Classic on Saturday.
The Cougars led by 12 in the first half, but had that trimmed to 3 by halftime. DeLaSalle opened a 10-point margin in the second half before the Cougars closed within 2.
Jordan Merseth had 15 points and five rebounds, while B.J. Omot and Joich Gong each scored 10.
East (2-1) hosts Winona on Thursday.
Marshall 71, Mankato West 55: Mekhi Collins scored 18 points in the Scarlets’ nonconference loss at Marshall.
Mason Ellwein added 16 points, and Buom Jock scored 12.
Marshall had four players in double figures, led by Noah Puetz with 20.
West (0-2) hosts Rochester Century on Tuesday.
Champlin Park 63, Waseca 41: Ryan Dufault scored 13 points for the Bluejays, who lost the nonconference game at the Breakdown Tip-Off Classic at Hopkins.
Andrew Morgan had eight points and 10 rebounds, and Kyreese Willingham had nine points and five rebounds.
Waseca (1-3) plays at home against Waconia on Tuesday.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 89, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 62: Mason Cox finished with 23 points and 14 rebounds for the Chargers in a nonconfernce victory in New Ulm.
Dunwa Omot had 20 points, six assists and five steals for MVL. Jace Marotz added 10 points and seven rebounds.
Cole Gunderson scored 20 points for JWP, while Kobe Weimert had 18.
The Chargers (3-0) host Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop on Tuesday.
St. Peter 81, Le Sueur-Henderson 49: Wyatt Olson had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Saints in a nonconference home victory.
Ethan Grant also scored 17 for the Saints.
The Giants were led by Dominic Drent, who had 13 points.
St. Peter (3-0) plays Tuesday in Hutchinson.
Cannon Falls 89, St. James 62: The Bombers won the Maple River Hardwood Classic, defeating the Saints in Mapleton
Luke Sjoquist led Cannon Falls with 31 points.
For St. James, Hayden Jones scored 23 points, and Derrick Halvorson had 17 points. Logan Carlson added 16 points.
Maple River 72, Belle Plaine 69: The Eagles won the third-place game of their Hardwood Classic tournament.
Teien Murphy finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Eagles. Aidan Sindelir scored 13, while Mason Schirmer finished with 10 points and five assists.
The Eagles (2-0) play Thursday at St.Clair.
Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther/Truman 75, Madelia 41: Kadin Benzel finished with 20 points in the Blackhawks’ loss at Truman.
Kurt Lugo added 13 points for Madelia.
The Blackhawks (1-2) host St. James Tuesday.
Girls basketball
Owatonna 62, Mankato East 54: Lexi Karge finished with 14 points in the Cougars’ Big Nine Conference home loss.
Mackenzie Schweim had 10 points and 13 rebounds, and Peyton Stevermer finished with 10 points and seven assists. Taylor Soma added 11 points.
East (1-4, 1-3) plays Thursday at Winona.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 72, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 33: Abbie Riederer had 26 points, seven rebounds and five steals for the Chargers in a nonconference road victory.
Emma Nelson added 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Maddie Pearson finished with four assists. The Chargers had 10 players score in the game.
MVL (3-1) plays Tuesday at Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop.
Waseca 52, Redwood Valley 25: Gus Boyer finished with 16 points and nine rebounds in the Jays’ Big South Crossover Showcase win at Jackson County Central.
Rachel Breck had 15 points and four rebounds, and Brittney Draeger scored 12 points.
Waseca (2-1) plays Tuesday at St. James.
Jordan 66, Tri-City United 50: Sam Lang led the Titans with 15 points in their Minnesota River Conference Showcase loss at Mayer Luther.
Grace Factor added nine points for TCU.
Jordan’s Makenna Johnson scored 24 points.
The Titans (0-2) play Thursday at Sibley East.
St. Clair 62, Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther/Truman 49: Kayli Hinze scored 22 points for the Cyclones in a Valley Conference win at home.
Emily Olson scored 15 points, while Sophie Cazier added 13 points.
St. Clair (3-0, 1-0) plays Tuesday at Martin County West.
Immanuel Lutheran: The Trojans won a pair of games at a tournament in La Crosse, Wis.
They beat Eagle Christian 34-8 in the first game. Anna Pepper had 10 points, four rebounds and four steals.
The second game was a 30-16 win over Monroe Christian. Amber Casto finished with 12 points and eight rebounds.
The Trojans host Victory Christian on Friday.
