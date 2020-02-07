The Free Press
MANKATO — Mackenzie Schweim reached 1,000 points for her career, as the Mankato East girls basketball team got 70-56 Big Nine Conference victory over Rochester Century on Friday.
Schweim finished with 20 points, six rebounds and five assists. Lexi Karge had 16 points and eight rebounds, and Peyton Stevermer added 11 points and six rebounds for East.
The Cougars (11-12, 10-9 in Big Nine) play Tuesday at Albert Lea.
Mankato West 73, Winona 38: Bri Stoltzman led the Scarlets with 11 points and five assists in a Big Nine win at Winona.
Claire Hemstock scored 11 points. Annika Younge grabbed 10 rebounds.
The Scarlets (14-6, 12-4) host Rochester Mayo today.
St. Peter 59, St. James Area 38: Sarah Conlon had 15 points for the Saints, as they won the Big South Conference game at home.
Rhyan Holmgren had 10 points, and Lilly Ruffin made 10 points and seven rebounds.
The Saints (17-4) host Minnehaha Academy today at home.
Maple River 49, Faribault Bethlehem Academy 41: Ally Bruegger finished with 19 points for Maple River in a Gopher Conference home victory.
Claire McGregor added 10 points for the Eagles.
Maple River (13-9, 7-5 in Gopher) will host LeSueur-Henderson today.
Luverne 63, Mountain Lake Area 56: Margo Stoesz led the Wolverines with 20 points in a road loss.
Brooke Naas added 12 points.
Medford 57, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 43: Brielle Bartelt scored 15 points in the Bucs’ Gopher loss at Medford.
Tory Richards added 13 points for WEM (18-4, 10-2), which plays Tuesday at Blooming Prairie.
Boys Basketball
Mankato East 66, Rochester Century 56: Jordan Merseth had 18 points and seven rebounds in the Cougars’ Big Nine victory at Rochester.
Jax Madson had 15 points and seven rebounds, and Dom Bangu had 10 points and seven rebounds. Joich Gong collected 10 points, five rebounds and four assists.
East (18-1, 16-0) plays at home Tuesday against Albert Lea.
Winona 54, Mankato West 38: Buom Jock scored 10 points in the Scarlets’ Big Nine loss at home.
The game was tied at 22 at halftime.
West hosts Owatonna today.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 78, Medford 38: Grant McBroom led the Bucs with 21 points in a home Gopher Conference victory.
Cole Kokoschke added 18 points, while Domanik Paulson scored 17.
WEM (20-1, 11-0 in Gopher) will host Blooming Prairie on Tuesday.
Mankato Loyola 64, Alden-Conger 39: Ben Ellingworth finished with 19 points for the Crusaders in a Valley Conference road win.
Matthew Helget added 14 for Loyola.
The Crusaders (9-11) play today at St. James Area.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 62, New Ulm Cathedral 60, 2OT: Dunwa Omot had 21 points and five steals for the Chargers, as they won the Tomahawk Conference road game in double overtime.
Jace Marotz finished with 11 points and seven rebounds. Mason Cox added eight points and 10 rebounds for MVL.
Chris Knowles led Cathedral with 27 points and nine rebounds. Jon Zinniel added 16 points and nine rebounds.
St. Peter 88, St. James Area 66: Wyatt Olson and Ethan Volk each scored 19 for the Saints in a Big South road win.
Kaden Oeltjenbruns added 15 points for St. Peter.
Derrick Halvorson led St. James with 18 points.
Fairmont 62, Blue Earth Area 60: Zach Jorgensen hit the game-winner with eight seconds remaining in a Big South game in Fairmont.
Wyatt Frank finished with 26 points and 14 rebounds. Jorgensen added 16 points.
Gavin Storbeck led the Bucs with 15 points.
Southwest Christian 64, Tri-City united 45: Collin Barnett scored 16 for the Titans in a Minnesota River Conference home loss.
Jonathan Hurd added 12 points for TCU.
The Titans play Tuesday at Zumbrota.
Mountain Lake Area 82, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 75: Landon Lantz led the Knights with 24 points in nonconference overtime loss.
Zack Wells and Miles Flack each scored 15 points for LCWM.
The Knights play in the Valley Showcase Monday.
St. Clair 61, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 49: St. Clair opened the second half with a 21-point run and defeated the Bulldogs in a Valley game at St. Clair.
Connor Andree scored 31 points, and Mason Ward scored 15.
St. Clair (15-6) plays at Nicollet on Monday in the first round of the Valley Showcase.
United South Central 79, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 74: A.J. Kloos finished with 36 points and 18 rebounds for the Rebels in a Gopher Conference road game.
Ethan Dallman scored 18 for the Rebels, while Riley Staloch had 15 points.
Porter Peterson led the Panthers with 18 points.
Sibley East 68, Le Sueur-Henderson 64: JaBez Bates led the Wolverines with 20 points in Minnesota River conference win.
Dominic Drent led LSH with 24 points.
