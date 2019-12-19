The Free Press
GRANADA — Adam Heckman made two free throws in the closing seconds to lift Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther/Truman to a 52-50 Valley Conference boys basketball victory over Mankato Loyola 50 on Thursday.
Heckman ended up with 13 points for the Jaguars. Cayden Fischer scored 15 points, and Matt Heckman had 11 for the winners.
The Crusaders were led by Ben Ellingworth with 13 points. Lawson Godfrey had 10 points, and Simon Morgan finished with 10 points and six rebounds.
Loyola (2-4) hosts Springfield today at Fitzgerald gym.
Nicollet 68, Madelia 50: Riley Hulke and Colton Thomsen each scored 17 points and had eight rebounds as the Raiders won the Valley Conference game at Madelia.
Hulke also had six assists. Shane Stevensen finished with 15 points, and Jon Mans had 14 points and five assists.
Ja’Sean Glover had 34 points, nine rebounds and four steals for the Blackhawks.
Sibley East 46, Tri-City United 41: JaBez Bates scored 14 points as the Wolverines won the Minnesota River Conference game at home.
Lucas Tesch and Aaron Flieth each added nine points for Sibley East.
Collin Barnett had 12 points for the Titans.
Sibley East (1-5) plays in the Redwood Valley tournament Dec. 27-28.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 54, Cleveland 48: Miles Flack scored 18 points as the Knights won the Valley Conference game at home.
Zack Wells added 12 points for the winners.
LCWM (2-2) plays in the Bethany Lutheran College tournament starting Dec. 27.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 61, Alden-Conger 55: Kobe Weimert had 18 points and five steals in the Bulldogs’ Valley Conference opener in Alden.
Ben Schrom scored 13 points for JWP.
The Bulldogs (2-2) play in the Triple-City United Holiday Tournament Dec. 27.
Girls
Mountain Lake/Comfrey 52 St James Area 48: Margo Stoesz led the Wolverines with 22 points, and Brooke Naas had 16 in the nonconference victory at St. James.
The Saints were led by Chloe Mickelson and Kaydi Anderson, each with nine points.
Maple River 36, Hayfield 35: Ally Bruegger led the Eagles with 18 points in a Gopher Conference win at Mapleton.
Annabelle Birr and Isabella Nelson each scored seven points.
Maple River (3-3, 1-2 in Gopher) plays today at Bethlehem Academy.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 58, Le Sueur-Henderson 30: Brielle Bartelt led WEM with 23 points and five assists in a nonconference victory.
Kylie Pittmann finished with eight points and six rebounds, while Toryn Richards grabbed 12 rebounds.
The Bucs (7-0) host Medford today.
